March 11 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GM faced new pressure from a powerful member of
Congress to explain why it took nearly a decade to recall 1.6
million vehicles for faulty ignitions linked to 13 deaths, even
as the auto maker hired a high-profile lawyer to lead its
investigation. ()
* Although officials in Washington and Kabul often accuse
Pakistan of being an unreliable ally, its army has lost roughly
twice as many soldiers in the conflict with Taliban fighters as
the U.S. ()
* Malaysian authorities said Monday that no debris from a
missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner had been recovered despite a
massive air and sea search under way for passengers and remains
of the plane. ()
* The investigation into passengers aboard a missing
Malaysia Airlines flight who were traveling with stolen
passports has drawn attention to a thriving market for illicit
documents and the disparity in aviation security across the
globe. ()
* Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently rejected a
U.S. proposal to resolve the dispute over Ukraine that had been
put forward by Secretary of State John Kerry over the past week,
according to senior Russian and U.S. officials. ()
* Investors who put cash into municipal bonds, a popular
strategy for those seeking safe, tax-free bets, are paying about
twice as much in trading commissions as they would for corporate
bonds, according to a study for the Journal. ()
* Chiquita of the U.S. and Fyffes of Ireland
are merging to create the world's largest banana company, in an
all-stock deal valued at about $1.07 billion. ()
* Virtu Financial Inc, one of the largest high-frequency
trading firms, is seeking to raise $100 million in a public
offering of its stock, according to a securities filing. ()
* Sprint Corp Chairman Masayoshi Son said in a
television interview Monday that he would like to buy smaller
rival T-Mobile US Inc, confirming his interest in a
deal that would combine the country's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless
companies and likely face heavy scrutiny from regulators. ()
* Longtime rivals Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and NYSE
Euronext are joining forces in a bid to reclaim trading volumes
from smaller competitors, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The two firms are pushing for a controversial rule to be
added to a pilot program under consideration by the Securities
and Exchange Commission to widen tick sizes, or the increments
between price quotes, for certain companies. ()
* EBay Inc formally rejected the two board nominees
backed by activist investor Carl Icahn and reiterated its
opposition to his proposal to spin off its PayPal subsidiary. ()