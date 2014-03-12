March 12 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama notched the lowest approval ratings of his
presidency in the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, amid
wide pessimism about the economy and deep frustration with
Washington. ()
* Nearly six years after the government rescued Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, top members in the Senate and the White House
agreed on a framework to wind down the mortgage giants and
overhaul the nation's $10 trillion mortgage market. ()
* A senior Malaysia air force official rejected media
reports that military radar had picked up signals from the jet
over the Strait of Malacca, hundreds of miles from its intended
course. ()
* Comcast Corp's proposed takeover of Time Warner
Cable Inc has sparked media-industry fears that the
combined giant would have too much influence over everything
from cable industry pricing to broadband-related services. ()
* General Motors Co's shares tumbled as the automaker
faced new investigations on multiple fronts into why it took
nearly a decade to recall cars with defects tied to 12 deaths.
* China's top central banker put the country on course to
free up interest rates on bank deposits within two years, an
unprecedented move that would force the nation's lenders to
compete for customers by offering the best terms. ()
* Some property owners in Pennsylvania, a state caught up in
a natural-gas drilling boom, are accusing Chesapeake Energy Corp
of shortchanging them on royalty payments for pumping
oil and gas from their land. ()
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc agreed to be bought by
Men's Wearhouse Inc for roughly $1.8 billion, in an
agreement that ends a colorful takeover battle between the rival
suit retailers. ()
* Tesla Motors Inc will stop selling its luxury
electric cars in New Jersey on April 1, after the state said
Tuesday it would not license the company to sell vehicles
directly to consumers, bypassing franchised dealers. ()
* Walt Disney Co is in talks to acquire popular
online-video producer Maker Studios for about $500 million, said
people with knowledge of the discussions, a deal that could give
the entertainment giant better access to a young teen audience
whose tastes are shifting to Web-based video. ()
* SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son characterized
U.S. wireless service as dismal while reaffirming that his
company wants a bigger part of the market. ()
* Amazon.com Inc is hoping to offer an on-demand
music-streaming service to customers of its Amazon Prime
program, but it may limit how much a person can listen to any
given song, according to people familiar with the matter. ()