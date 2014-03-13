March 13 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co said it may have known about
problems with its ignition switches dating back to 2001 when it
was developing but had not yet launched the Saturn Ion. ()
* U.S. investigators suspect that Malaysia Airlines
Flight 370 stayed in the air for about four hours past
the time it reached its last confirmed location, according to
two people familiar with the details, raising the possibility
that the plane could have flown on for hundreds of additional
miles under conditions that remain murky. ()
* The U.S. launched a last-ditch effort Wednesday to avert a
potentially costly diplomatic crisis with Moscow ahead of a vote
Sunday in Crimea on whether the region should leave Ukraine and
return to Russia. ()
* The Federal Reserve examined a key foreign-exchange
benchmark months before global regulators sounded the alarm
about potential manipulation, but officials took no public
action. ()
* Game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc is planning to
start trading this month on the New York Stock Exchange-valuing
itself Wednesday at as much as $7.6 billion after it set a price
range for its initial public offering. ()
* The U.S. could suffer a coast-to-coast blackout if
saboteurs knocked out just nine of the country's 55,000
electric-transmission substations on a scorching summer day,
according to a previously unreported federal analysis. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into
Herbalife Ltd, the maker of nutritional supplements that
has spent more than a year battling hedge fund manager William
Ackman over allegations it is a pyramid scheme. ()
* Purdue Pharma LP says it plans to submit its
extended-release hydrocodone drug to the Food and Drug
Administration later this year. The company's tablets are
designed to prevent users from crushing them for snorting or
injection. Shares of rival Zogenix Inc plunged more
than 20 percent after the announcement, which appears to
jeopardize sales of the company's just-launched drug Zohydro. ()
* Energy XXI Ltd agreed to acquire EPL Oil & Gas
Inc in a $1.53 billion cash-and-stock deal that will
create the largest publicly traded oil-and-gas producer in the
shallow waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ()
* A former Credit Suisse banker, Andreas Bachmann,
pleaded guilty to helping Americans hide money in Switzerland
and agreed to cooperate with the U.S. government. ()