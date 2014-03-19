March 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra intensified her campaign to show the auto maker is serious about product safety, saying a newly appointed executive will brief her monthly to discuss vehicle problems. (link.reuters.com/ryc77v)

* Google Inc looks set to beat Apple Inc to market in a new category of mobile devices - smartwatches. LG Electronics Inc and Google's Motorola unit on Tuesday said they would begin selling smartwatches that run on a new version of Google's Android operating system for wearable devices, Android Wear. (link.reuters.com/tyc77v)

* The Justice Department is expected to announce a settlement with Toyota Motor Corp as early as Wednesday that could cost the auto maker more than $1 billion to end a criminal probe into its disclosure of safety issues, people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/vyc77v)

* Viacom Inc resolved copyright litigation with Google Inc over the tech giant's YouTube video site, ending a seven-year legal fight that became a symbol of tensions between media companies that produce content and websites that let users share it. (link.reuters.com/mad77v)

* Merger discussions between apparel chain J. Crew Group Inc and Japan's Fast Retailing Co have broken down, people familiar with the matter said, reducing the prospects for a deal that would create a global retailing behemoth. (link.reuters.com/xyc77v)

* Mercury Systems Inc is on the auction block, according to people familiar with the matter. The sale process is still in the early stages, with initial bids due around now, the people said. The company, which supplies aerospace and defense companies with warfare and intelligence applications, as well as other software, could fetch around $500 million in a sale. (link.reuters.com/nad77v)

* Oracle Corp, the corporate-software company best known for databases that are used by many big companies, posted quarterly earnings that fell short of investor expectations. (link.reuters.com/dad77v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)