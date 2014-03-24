March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc is in talks with Comcast Corp about a streaming-television service that would use an Apple set-top box and try to bypass congestion on the web, people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/reb87v)

* One of JP Morgan Chase & Co's top China executives is expected to resign amid a continuing probe of the U.S. bank's Asian hiring practices, according to people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/wyb87v)

* U.S. hedge fund RD Legal Capital LLC plans to bet as much as $100 million that it can collect on a court judgment against Iran for a deadly terror attack in Beirut three decades ago, according to marketing documents and people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/vub87v)

* IMS Health Holdings Inc is in the final stages of preparing to launch an initial public stock offering that could value the prescription-data provider at $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said. IMS, owned by private-equity firms TPG, Leonard Green & Partners LP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, will soon start a road show to pitch investors on its shares, which are expected to begin trading within the next two weeks. (link.reuters.com/tyb87v)

* Major pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Roche Holding AG and Merck & Co are racing to launch breakthrough drugs in the next 18 months to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. All three companies are working on a potential blockbuster "immunotherapy" drug that would use the body's immune system to fight the cancer. (link.reuters.com/fac87v)

* California's Department of Motor Vehicles is investigating a potential breach of its credit card-processing systems, in what might be the latest in a string of attacks that have highlighted vulnerabilities in how payment data are handled. (link.reuters.com/nac87v)

* Cisco Systems Inc plans to begin offering "cloud" computing service to corporate customers, pledging to spend $1 billion over the next two years to enter a market now led by Amazon.com Inc. (link.reuters.com/qac87v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)