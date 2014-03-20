March 20 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Markets rattle after Janet Yellen emerged from her first
meeting as Federal Reserve chairwoman with some unsettling
signals about the central bank's outlook for short-term interest
rates. (r.reuters.com/tuk77v)
* The U.S. Justice Department extracted a record $1.2
billion criminal penalty from Toyota Motor Corp for
misleading consumers about safety problems. (r.reuters.com/wuk77v)
* Fedex Corp Chief Executive Fred Smith blamed the
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings at a severe winter
weather and sloppy shipping practices by e-commerce firms. (r.reuters.com/xuk77v)
* As environmental restrictions and abundant natural gas
reduce coal consumption at home, exports have become more
important for U.S. mining companies. U.S. coal shipments outside
the country in 2014 are expected to surpass 100 million tons for
the third year (r.reuters.com/cyk77v)
* After pursuing a spinoff of eBay Inc's PayPal
payments unit since January, activist investor Carl Icahn said
on Wednesday that he would be satisfied with a 20 percent stake
sale of the division to the public. (r.reuters.com/pyk77v)
* Johnson & Johnson is hiring a chief design
officer, a new role that reflects the growing importance that
design is playing in the development and marketing of products.
In recent times, companies like PepsiCo Inc and Philips
Electronics have created the position to win customers and drive
sales using appealing designs. (r.reuters.com/xyk77v)
* Marketwired, a provider of news releases, signed a deal to
stop providing company press releases directly to high-frequency
traders. The deal was signed along with New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, who has stepped up efforts to crack
down on abusive practices by high-frequency firms. (r.reuters.com/bam77v)
* U.S. government and Boeing Co experts gave good
grades to the design and certification of the company's 787
Dreamliner, though they recommended improvements to supplier
oversight. The report was prepared in the wake of two
lithium-battery fires that grounded the Chicago plane maker's
flagship model for several months last year. (r.reuters.com/cam77v)
* Walgreen Co, the nation's largest pharmacy chain
by number of stores, is starting to ask pharmacists to have
consultations with patients, not just stay behind the counter.
It has remodeled more than 600 of its 8,200 stores nationwide to
encourage that new direction. However, a federal agency is
probing whether pharmacists working at these remodeled stores
are properly safeguarding sensitive patient information. (r.reuters.com/dam77v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)