April 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The top 1 percent of 825,000 individual medical providers
accounted for 14 percent of the $77 billion Medicare costs in
2012, according to an analysis of federal data that lays out
details of physicians' billings. (link.reuters.com/qyz38v)
* Google Inc is moving boldly to play a larger
role in booking hotel rooms - at the risk of offending some of
its most important advertisers. Google is adding more photos and
reviews to its hotel listings, so they increasingly resemble
those of travel search sites such as Priceline Group Inc
, Expedia Inc and TripAdvisor Inc. (link.reuters.com/ryz38v)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives have broached
the subject of closing its so-called dark-pool trading
operation, Sigma X - one of the world's largest private
stock-trading venues, in conversations with market participants
over the past several months, according to people familiar with
the matter. (link.reuters.com/tyz38v)
* As the government pressure on SAC Capital Advisors LP
intensified last year, the hedge-fund firm's billionaire
founder, Steven A. Cohen, and his top lieutenants issued a
consistent message to senior investment managers: "Put your
heads down. Let's make money." (link.reuters.com/xyz38v)
* Comcast Corp on Tuesday submitted a lengthy
document to federal regulators to justify its $45 billion
proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. But its
filing also had the effect of showing the many ways in which the
combined entity could use its leverage over both cable lines and
programming to pressure competitors. (link.reuters.com/zyz38v)
* Federal auto safety regulators blasted General Motors Co
for failing to answer questions about its ignition switch
recall, levying a $28,000 fine and warning it could seek stiffer
penalties through the federal courts. (link.reuters.com/fab48v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)