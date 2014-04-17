April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Banks are boosting their lending to businesses, providing fuel for companies to increase spending on workers and equipment as the economy improves. The rise is being driven both by banks, which are loosening their lending standards, and companies, which are seeking more money, bank executives said. (r.reuters.com/xyz58v)

* A U.S. safety regulator released new documents on Wednesday showing General Motors Co ordered a more robust ignition switch before the release of a new Cadillac, stemming from complaints the engine could turn off while driving when the ignition was bumped. (r.reuters.com/cab68v)

* The Federal Reserve's New York office indicated to Citigroup Inc that the bank would have more time to fix certain "stress test" planning problems before Fed officials in Washington last month gave it a failing grade, said people close to the company. (r.reuters.com/tyz58v)

* Home Depot Inc is putting a lid on new-store openings and focusing its expansion efforts on e-commerce, which presents some logistical challenges for a retailer that sells a lot of bulky materials. (r.reuters.com/fab68v)

* Amazon.com Inc said it will begin collecting sales tax in Florida starting next month, affecting as many as 20 million people in the nation's fourth-largest state by population. The 6 percent sales tax comes as a result of Amazon's plans to build two new warehouses in the Sunshine State, in Ruskin and Lakeland, which ring Tampa and are near to Orlando. (r.reuters.com/gab68v)

* Sony Corp said Wednesday it will sell its entire stake in Square Enix Holdings Co, or 8.2 percent of the video game maker's issued shares, for 15.3 billion yen ($149.60 million). ($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)