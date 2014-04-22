April 22 The following are the top stories in
* Activist investor William Ackman and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc are seeking to
acquire Allergan Inc, according to a filing on Monday
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The deal, if
successful, would create a behemoth in the global eye-care and
skin-care drug industries. Each company has a stock-market
capitalization of more than $40 billion.
* Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally will
leave the company earlier than expected after a more than
seven-year run in which he oversaw a significant expansion of
the U.S. automaker, people familiar with the matter said.
Mulally's successor will be Mark Fields, a Ford veteran who
survived management turmoil in the years before Mulally's 2006
arrival.
* Facebook Inc is planning a mobile-ad network that
will allow the company to tap its vast reservoir of data about
users to help marketers target ads on other services. The
network, which has been in the works for years, is set to be
network, which has been in the works for years, is set to be
announced at Facebook's F8 conference at the end of the month.
* A Texas group sued the Federal Aviation Administration in
federal court to challenge the agency's order to stop using
drones in the group's searches for missing people, the latest
round in an intensifying battle over regulation of the sector.
(r.reuters.com/xas68v)
* For years, equities had taken a back seat to the bigger
and often more-profitable business of buying and selling
fixed-income securities and commodities. But as those units are
squeezed by new regulation and uncooperative markets, banks are
putting more muscle behind catering to the trading needs of
equity investors.
* Tuesday Morning Corp and its former chief
executive settled a discrimination lawsuit that alleged she was
fired after developing breast cancer. Kathleen Mason, the head
of the home-furnishings closeout retailer, was ousted in June
2012 after a 12-year run during which the company's stock fell
nearly 60 percent.
* U.S. wireless carriers are making unexpectedly fast
progress moving their customers away from subsidized phones, a
shift that could put further pressure on sales of expensive
devices like Apple Inc's iPhone.
* Netflix Inc will raise the price of its streaming
service for new members by a dollar or two a month, it said on
Monday. It also said that it now has more than 34 million paid
subscribers in the U.S.
