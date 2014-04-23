April 23 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pilots at JetBlue Airways Corp voted to unionize
in an about-face that ended the carrier's status as one of the
last nonunion airlines in the United States. Unionization "could
result in demands that may increase our operating expenses and
adversely affect our financial condition and results of
operations," the airline said in the filing. (r.reuters.com/sez68v)
* A new flurry of drug deals shows how the global
pharmaceutical industry is reversing course, as companies narrow
their focus after decades of diversifying their drug portfolios.
(r.reuters.com/xez68v)
* Supreme Court justices expressed unease with online-video
startup Aereo but they also voiced concerns about the
consequences of ruling for the broadcasters that are challenging
the legality of the service. (r.reuters.com/fuz68v)
* Charter could acquire nearly four million extra
subscribers in a two-stage deal under discussion with Comcast
, in what would represent a consolation prize for
Charter's nearly yearlong pursuit of Time Warner Cable.
(r.reuters.com/muz68v)
* General Motors Co's global head of engineering is
leaving the company and his duties are being split amid new
fallout from the auto maker's internal probe over the delay in
recalling 2.6 million vehicles with faulty ignition switches. (r.reuters.com/pyz68v)
* Newmont Mining Corp and Barrick Gold Corp
have had continuing contact since the two miners last week broke
off talks to create a global mining giant, according to people
familiar with the situation. But their senior executives are
unlikely to resume formal talks at least until after Newmont's
annual general meeting on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/nuz68v)
* A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered a major health
system in northwest Ohio to unwind its merger with a local
hospital on antitrust grounds. The unanimous decision by a
three-judge panel of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Cincinnati comes amid growing concerns about hospital mergers
and their effect on prices against the backdrop of America's
health-care upheaval. (r.reuters.com/kyz68v)
* Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production, the
country's flagship petroleum explorer, will buy the Thai assets
of Hess Corp for about $1 billion, in the latest of a
string of sales by U.S. energy companies as they switch focus to
unconventional oil and gas projects in North America. (r.reuters.com/myz68v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)