* The Food and Drug Administration plans Thursday to impose the first federal regulations on electronic cigarettes, eventually banning sales of the popular devices to anyone under 18 and requiring makers to gain FDA approval for their products. (r.reuters.com/ruh78v)

* Regulators are proposing new rules on Internet traffic that would allow broadband providers to charge companies a premium for access to their fastest lanes. The Federal Communications Commission plans to put forth its rules on Thursday. The proposal marks the FCC's third attempt at enforcing "net neutrality" - the concept that all Internet traffic should be treated equally. (r.reuters.com/sah78v)

* Primark, a clothing chain whose formula of fashionable looks at rock-bottom prices has proved a hit with UK shoppers, said Wednesday it plans to open its first U.S. store late next year in the former Boston home of the original Filene's Department Store. (r.reuters.com/meh78v)

* New cars and trucks-including some of the season's hottest sellers-are stacked up outside U.S. factories as auto makers and railroads struggle to overcome delays brought on by winter weather and the rise of production outside the Midwest. The logjams have left dealers short of some popular models, such as the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle and Toyota RAV4, ahead of the biggest months of the year for new-car sales. (r.reuters.com/buh78v)

* Zynga Inc said founder Mark Pincus is giving up his operating role at the videogame company, one of several management changes announced along with first-quarter results that included a 36 percent decline in revenue. Pincus has decided to give up his role as chief product officer. (r.reuters.com/heh78v)

* Apple Inc in a nod to restive shareholders, added $30 billion to its stock-buyback plan, raised its dividend about 8 percent and declared an unusually large 7-for-1 stock split as it reported strong iPhone sales that defied expectations of a slowdown. (r.reuters.com/vah78v)

* A surge in prices helped drive down sales of newly built homes in March, the latest indication that the housing market is struggling to regain traction. Sales of new single-family homes fell 14.5 percent from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 384,000, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That was the lowest annual rate since last July, though the pace for January and February was revised higher. (r.reuters.com/weh78v)

* Facebook Inc proved its recent advertising windfalls were no fluke, nearly tripling profit on a 72 percent increase in revenue in its first quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations. Chief financial officer David Ebersman is stepping down from the company two years after he orchestrated one of the largest, and tumultuous, IPOs in history. (r.reuters.com/xah78v)

* Chobani Inc reached a deal for a $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the maker of Greek yogurt prepares for a potential initial public offering and expands into other products such as cooking ingredients and desserts. (r.reuters.com/zah78v)

* A federal bankruptcy watchdog overseeing TelexFree's Chapter 11 case found compelling evidence of fraud, dishonesty and gross mismanagement and asked a judge to order the appointment of a trustee to take control of the company. TelexFree has been accused of illegally operating a $1 billion pyramid scheme targeting Brazilian and Dominican immigrants. Most of the company's leadership and several of its promoters have been charged with civil fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/rah78v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)