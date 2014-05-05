May 5 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S.-based companies this year have proposed or agreed to
$637.95 billion worth of mergers or acquisitions - either as the
buyer or the target. The rise in merger-and-acquisition activity
comes as investors increasingly shun riskier, high-growth areas
of the market, especially newly minted stocks. (r.reuters.com/ceq98v)
* As Alibaba prepares to submit its first major filings as
early as this week in what could be one of the largest initial
public offerings in U.S. history, Jack Ma - now executive
chairman - still looms large in the company's dealings. Even
though he is no longer CEO, Ma remains the face of Alibaba. (r.reuters.com/deq98v)
* Crackdowns and new rules on banks are creating a hot
employment market in one corner of Wall Street: risk and
compliance. Due to stepped-up regulatory oversight and some
high-profile lapses, banks are boosting hiring of workers who
evaluate risks and make sure their firms comply with laws and
regulations. JP Morgan Chase & Co has been the most
aggressive, with plans to add more than 13,000 people to its
staff tasked with bolstering controls. (r.reuters.com/duq98v)
* Apple Inc won a $119 million jury verdict against
Samsung Electronics Co for infringing on three of
its patents. But it didn't achieve a key goal: inflicting pain
on its Korean rival. The late Friday verdict also did little to
derail the momentum of Google Inc's Android operating
system, which has eclipsed Apple's, first with high-end iPhone
alternatives from Samsung and now with low-cost smartphones from
Chinese manufacturers. (r.reuters.com/huq98v)
* Warren Buffett is widely celebrated for his plain-spoken,
straight-shooting manner, but the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
Inc showed on Saturday before thousands of shareholders
that he sometimes values degrees of nuance. Shareholders and
analysts peppered Buffett and Charles Munger, Berkshire's vice
chairman, with questions about where Berkshire's weaknesses lie,
and whether Buffett's eldest son, Howard Buffett, is the right
man to be Berkshire's future non-executive chairman. (r.reuters.com/jeq98v)
* Symantec Corp invented commercial antivirus
software to protect computers from hackers a quarter century
ago. Now the company says such tactics are doomed to failure.
Antivirus "is dead," says Brian Dye, Symantec's senior vice
president for information security. "We don't think of antivirus
as a moneymaker in any way." (r.reuters.com/heq98v)
* Banks are again doling out money to hedge funds and other
investors to finance purchases of complex debt securities,
returning to a practice that helped fuel the debt boom ahead of
the financial crisis. RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale
and Wells Fargo & Co are among the banks
offering to let investors borrow money, also known as providing
leverage, to buy collateralized loan obligations, say investors
and bankers. (r.reuters.com/zeq98v)
