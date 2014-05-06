May 6 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. prosecutors are close to securing a guilty plea and a
settlement of more than $1 billion from Credit Suisse Group
over allegations the bank helped wealthy Americans
evade taxes. A deal isn't guaranteed and federal prosecutors
still have to agree on precisely what a guilty plea would mean
for the bank's ability to operate. (r.reuters.com/saw98v)
* The Christmas-season cyber attack on Target Corp
did more than expose customer credit-card data to potential
fraud. It also turned up the heat on troubles that simmered
under the six-year tenure of CEO Gregg Steinhafel, who stepped
down on Monday. (r.reuters.com/duw98v)
* In the hard-fought world of online retail, Wal-Mart Stores
Inc has finally notched a win against rival Amazon
. For the first time in a decade Wal-Mart's web sales
grew faster than the online retailing giant's. Wal-Mart is
intent on catching up with Amazon. On Tuesday it is expected to
announce the purchase of Adchemy, a search-engine marketing
company that helps retailers optimize their use of search terms.
(r.reuters.com/rew98v)
* Several big telecom deals under consideration could usher
in an era of consumers getting new, flexible options to be
entertained and communicate wherever and however they choose.
But the path is perilous, requiring that regulators approve
mergers that would create still-bigger companies in industries
where Americans already have few choices. (r.reuters.com/paw98v)
* Florida insurance regulators are taking a hard look at a
proposal to thousands of Florida teachers for free life
insurance, paid for by a group of investors. (r.reuters.com/waw98v)
* The French government urged General Electric Co to
alter the terms of its proposed $17 billion takeover of Alstom
SA's energy assets, saying it would reject a deal that
allowed GE to completely absorb the businesses. (r.reuters.com/fuw98v)
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb and auction house Sotheby's
reached a settlement on Monday that concluded his
seven-month campaign to shake up the company a day before
shareholders were to vote on his board candidates. The pact
gives Loeb three board seats and also caps his stock ownership
at 15 percent. (r.reuters.com/vaw98v)
* Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference, David Einhorn,
founder of Greenlight Capital, sent shares of electronic
health-care-records provider athenahealth Inc down 10
percent after hours after saying the stock may fall 80 percent.
(r.reuters.com/taw98v)
* Even as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny at home,
America's dirty and unwanted coal is being embraced in one of
the world's cleanest energy markets: the European Union. (r.reuters.com/zaw98v)
* Eagle Ottawa LLC, the world's largest supplier of premium
automotive leather, is on the auction block. The company, whose
products are used in BMW, Chrysler and Mercedes-Benz vehicles,
among others, is expected to fetch more than $650 million. (r.reuters.com/naw98v)
