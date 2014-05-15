May 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Global bond rates dropped to their lowest levels of the
year Wednesday, as central bankers signaled their determination
to jolt the world's largest economies out of their malaise.
Investors piled into U.S., German and British government bonds,
used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, driving
down their yields. (r.reuters.com/faw39v)
* Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in
a memo Wednesday that the bank had fired 11 employees in its
Banamex unit in connection with the loan losses from Mexico's
Oceanografia SA de CV that the bank has blamed on
fraud. (r.reuters.com/raw39v)
* AT&T Inc's internal merger team is active again with
talks to buy satellite-television provider DirecTV in a
deal that could be valued at nearly $50 billion, people familiar
with the matter said. AT&T has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd
for advice on the deal, the people said. (r.reuters.com/gew39v)
* French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has signed a decree
giving him extended authority to block foreign takeovers of
companies deemed strategic, a move that could strengthen the
government's hand in the battle for Alstom SA's energy
assets, sought by General Electric Co. (r.reuters.com/tew39v)
* In a significant move to streamline its process for
dealing with counterfeits, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-ALIB.N this month began automatically removing from its
biggest shopping site products that some brands have flagged as
fake. (r.reuters.com/huw39v)
* Richard Perry's Perry Capital increased its stake in
Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional supplements maker that
hedge-fund manager William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital
Management has been campaigning against since December 2012. (r.reuters.com/kuw39v)
* AerCap Holdings N.V. on Wednesday established
itself as the world's second-largest jet leasing company by
assets, completing its $7.6 billion purchase of the aircraft
leasing unit of American International Group Inc. (r.reuters.com/muw39v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)