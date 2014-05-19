May 19 The following are the top stories in the
* AT&T Inc agreed to acquire DirecTV for $49
billion, a deal that would make it a major player in pay
television and increase its clout with media companies at a time
when video consumption is moving online. (r.reuters.com/jen49v)
* Citigroup Inc last year quietly ousted two top
executives at its Banamex USA unit after regulators raised
concerns about that bank's oversight of money transfers across
the U.S.-Mexico border, according to people familiar with the
matter. (r.reuters.com/men49v)
* Deutsche Bank AG plans to sell 8 billion euros
($10.96 billion) of new shares in a bid to quell concerns about
its capital buffers in a challenging business and regulatory
environment. (r.reuters.com/ten49v)
* Pfizer Inc said it made a final offer for
AstraZeneca PLC valued at about $120 billion, after the
British pharmaceutical company rebuffed its latest effort to
enter takeover talks. New York-based Pfizer said its new offer
increases the cash component of the proposed deal to 45 percent
of the total price and values AstraZeneca shares at 55 pounds
each. (r.reuters.com/cun49v)
* Google Inc is in talks about a possible
acquisition of Twitch, a fast-growing, live-video-streaming
service, according to two people familiar with the matter. The
talks are at an early stage, and a deal is not imminent, the
people said. (r.reuters.com/mun49v)
