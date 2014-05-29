BRIEF-UK's CMA says Diebold Nixdorf has to sell one cashpoint businesses to complete merger
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc said on Wednesday it is buying Beats Electronics LLC for $3 billion to bolster a music business that has lost some of its mojo, as streaming-music services encroached on the downloads dominated by Apple's iTunes service. (r.reuters.com/tyt69v)
* One of the General Motors Co engineers at the center of the controversy over the company's handling of a deadly ignition switch defect has met with congressional investigators, indicating lawmakers are accelerating their probe, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/vyt69v)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, having so far been spurned by takeover target Allergan Inc, raised its offer to buy the Botox maker to $49.4 billion and sold the rights to some of its skin-care products in an attempt to smooth the antitrust review process if its unsolicited takeover bid is successful. (r.reuters.com/zyt69v)
* Hachette Book Group hit back at Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday, rebuffing the retailer's suggestion that the two jointly compensate authors affected by a dispute between the companies. (r.reuters.com/dav69v)
* Boeing Co said on Wednesday that U.S. air-safety regulators cleared its 787-8 Dreamliner to operate on a wider range of routes, with the jet able to handle longer oceanic and polar crossings as much as five-and-a-half-hours from a suitable landing field in the event of an emergency. (r.reuters.com/gav69v)
* Prominent proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services urged the ouster of most Target Corp board members for failing to manage risks and protect the company from a massive data breach at the end of last year, a warning to corporate boardrooms to take cybersecurity more seriously. (r.reuters.com/jav69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.
