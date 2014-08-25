Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the
* Burger King is in talks to buy Canadian
coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc, a deal that
would be structured as a so-called tax inversion and move the
hamburger seller's base to Canada. (on.wsj.com/1pvlPWa)
* The extremist group Islamic State captured a major air
base in northeastern Syria, marking another strategic gain and
an end to any presence of Syrian regime forces in the province
of Raqqa. (on.wsj.com/1t5lZWN)
* Roche Holding AG agreed to buy biotech company
InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, the biggest
acquisition in years for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant. (on.wsj.com/1tuYCEB)
* Federal Reserve officials are signaling they are on track
to start slowly raising interest rates next year, a shift that
means a delicate balancing act for investors.(on.wsj.com/1vdlKcK)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
William Ackman are seeking a judge's help to speed up their $53
billion hostile takeover bid for Allergan Inc in hopes
of overturning the Botox maker's board before the company can
strike a deal of its own. (on.wsj.com/XKZMAn)
* Best-selling novel "The Goldfinch" is giving Hachette Book
Group a much-needed boost this summer as the publisher weathers
the fallout from a lengthy e-book contract dispute with
Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1vdmvmk)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is likely to bestow its
prestigious partner designation, which often comes with millions
of dollars in annual pay, on no more than 70 employees, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.(on.wsj.com/1qEPfxb)
* General Motors Co is considering whether to delay
the expansion of its Russian plant near St. Petersburg amid
lackluster sales and weakening consumer sentiment.(on.wsj.com/1ru8srT)
* Private-equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners reached a
deal over the weekend to acquire Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43
billion including debt, said people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1smGaeK)
* President Obama faces pressure at home and in the Middle
East to quickly step up strikes at Islamic State militants, but
also reluctance from some within his own party and European
allies to do so.(on.wsj.com/1qeHoKj)
* Engine Capital LP, which along with a partner controls
more than 1 percent of ANN Inc stock, believes a
strategic or private-equity buyer would be willing to pay
between $50 and $55 a share for the women's retailer, 47 percent
above Friday's closing price of $37.52 at the high end,
according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/YSWew3)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)