Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israel and Hamas agreed to their first open-ended
cease-fire after seven weeks of military confrontation and will
resume truce talks in Cairo in the coming days. (on.wsj.com/1ldqdZE)
* Burger King Worldwide Inc defended its acquisition
of Tim Hortons Inc as the hamburger chain came under
criticism for its effort, backed by billionaire investor Warren
Buffett, to move the quintessential American brand to Canada.
(on.wsj.com/1ASHDyp)
* Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers agreed to invest in
Snapchat at a valuation of close to $10 billion, making it one
of the world's most valuable private tech start-ups.(on.wsj.com/1qKk2J9)
Big Tobacco is finally making its big push into electronic
cigarettes. Altria Group Inc and Reynolds American Inc
together have captured about a quarter of
convenience-store sales just weeks into national rollouts of the
battery-powered devices. In a surprising development, though,
e-cigarette sales are falling at these traditional retail
outlets, reversing three years of rapid-fire growth. (on.wsj.com/XQZ04P)
* American Airlines Group Inc has withdrawn its
flights from consumer websites powered by Orbitz Worldwide Inc,
following a similar dispute between the airline and the travel
website about three years ago. (on.wsj.com/1ASIgbc)
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to
complete rules Wednesday that would require banks and other
firms to provide investors with more details about loans pooled
into bonds known as asset-backed securities. (on.wsj.com/1pfnn7m)
* Islamic State insurgents have planted explosives to stall
a Kurdish push to retake the town of Jalawla, an unfolding
strategy that foes describe as built on patience, the element of
surprise and a willingness to take losses. (on.wsj.com/1wzYEib)
* A meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents
failed to produce a breakthrough for ending the conflict over
eastern Ukraine, as Kiev released videos of captured Russian
soldiers and rebels pushed toward a government-held city. (on.wsj.com/1zBS7ji)
* Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and its
insurance unit have entered exclusive talks to sell their stakes
in property and engineering company United Engineers Ltd
to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. (on.wsj.com/1qsXYGl)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)