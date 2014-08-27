Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israel and Hamas agreed to their first open-ended cease-fire after seven weeks of military confrontation and will resume truce talks in Cairo in the coming days. (on.wsj.com/1ldqdZE)

* Burger King Worldwide Inc defended its acquisition of Tim Hortons Inc as the hamburger chain came under criticism for its effort, backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to move the quintessential American brand to Canada. (on.wsj.com/1ASHDyp)

* Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers agreed to invest in Snapchat at a valuation of close to $10 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private tech start-ups.(on.wsj.com/1qKk2J9)

Big Tobacco is finally making its big push into electronic cigarettes. Altria Group Inc and Reynolds American Inc together have captured about a quarter of convenience-store sales just weeks into national rollouts of the battery-powered devices. In a surprising development, though, e-cigarette sales are falling at these traditional retail outlets, reversing three years of rapid-fire growth. (on.wsj.com/XQZ04P)

* American Airlines Group Inc has withdrawn its flights from consumer websites powered by Orbitz Worldwide Inc, following a similar dispute between the airline and the travel website about three years ago. (on.wsj.com/1ASIgbc)

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to complete rules Wednesday that would require banks and other firms to provide investors with more details about loans pooled into bonds known as asset-backed securities. (on.wsj.com/1pfnn7m)

* Islamic State insurgents have planted explosives to stall a Kurdish push to retake the town of Jalawla, an unfolding strategy that foes describe as built on patience, the element of surprise and a willingness to take losses. (on.wsj.com/1wzYEib)

* A meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents failed to produce a breakthrough for ending the conflict over eastern Ukraine, as Kiev released videos of captured Russian soldiers and rebels pushed toward a government-held city. (on.wsj.com/1zBS7ji)

* Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and its insurance unit have entered exclusive talks to sell their stakes in property and engineering company United Engineers Ltd to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. (on.wsj.com/1qsXYGl)

