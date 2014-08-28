Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the
* The Islamic State runs a self-sustaining economy across
territory it controls in Syria and Iraq, pirating oil while
exacting tribute from a population of at least eight million,
Arab and Western officials said, making it one of the world's
richest terror groups and an unprecedented threat.
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a
computer-hacking attack on J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and as
many as four other banks, in what people familiar with the probe
described as a significant breach of corporate computer
security.
* Argentina's international reserves are starting to dwindle
in the wake of the country's second sovereign-debt default in
almost 13 years, putting added stress on the peso and an economy
believed to be in recession.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N reported big growth
in revenue from mobile devices, which may bolster its case next
month when the Chinese e-commerce giant begins to pitch
investors on its long-awaited initial public offering.
* A federal judge on Wednesday denied a request from Apple
Inc to bar Samsung Electronics Co from
selling smartphones and tablets in the United States that
infringe on Apple patents. Apple had sought a permanent
injunction against certain Samsung products after a judge and
jury found in May that the Korean firm had infringed on three of
its patents in a high-profile intellectual property dispute.
* With Venezuela holding back on releasing $3.8 billion in
airline-ticket revenue because of strict currency controls,
Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc
and other airlines have slashed service to Venezuela by half
since January.
