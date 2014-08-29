Aug 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama signaled the U.S. has no immediate
plans to escalate military operations against Islamic State
extremists in Iraq or Syria, stressing the need to counter the
group's advance while formulating a broader strategy to protect
U.S. interests and allies. (on.wsj.com/1tQuYsK)
* Google Inc's advanced-research lab Google X said
on Thursday it was developing a system of drones to deliver
goods. Google said a 5-foot-wide single-wing prototype from its
Project Wing carried supplies including candy bars, dog treats,
cattle vaccines, water and radios to two farmers in Queensland,
Australia, earlier this month. (on.wsj.com/VU8ytR)
* Some of the nation's largest banks distanced themselves
from a cyberattack that hit J.P. Morgan Chase & Co,
saying they had no indication they had been the victims of a
similar incident. Their comments came as law-enforcement
officials pursued investigations of potential breaches at J.P.
Morgan and a handful of other financial institutions that
haven't been identified. (on.wsj.com/1orM2j8)
* Vivendi SA in a swift decision on Thursday
favored an offer worth nearly $10 billion for its Brazilian
telecommunications business from Spanish telecom giant
Telefónica SA over a bid from rival Telecom Italia SpA
, ending a surprise bidding war between two of Europe's
largest telecom companies.(on.wsj.com/1tg8wvn)
* A PG&E Corp electrical substation for Silicon
Valley was breached for a second time, despite the utility's
efforts to bulk up security following an armed attack last year.
The Metcalf substation is a critical piece of Silicon Valley's
grid, flowing power to America's technology hub. (on.wsj.com/1ljAvaJ)
* Government-bond yields touched new lows in the U.S. and
Germany, as investors piled anew into ultrasafe debt amid
growing concern about the pace of European growth. The gains
underscore the dynamics that have made government bonds a
surprise star performer this year - a winning streak many
analysts now expect will continue. (on.wsj.com/1vTHPKY)
* Bankers have been using code names to keep reporters,
traders and even rival companies from sniffing out deal news
before formal announcements are made. But deal-making powerhouse
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is putting an end to the name
game, opting instead to automate the process to avoid the
pitfalls that go with the territory. (on.wsj.com/1vTIWKK)
* Twitter Inc plans to open an office in populous
Indonesia in the next three to six months, an executive said,
highlighting the importance of fast-growing emerging markets as
the company seeks future growth. (on.wsj.com/1qm13qY)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)