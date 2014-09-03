Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The extremist group Islamic State posted a video
purporting to show the beheading of American journalist Steven
Sotloff, bringing calls for the U.S. to more forcefully confront
the militants in both Iraq and Syria. (on.wsj.com/1nV1kxG)
* California regulators want PG&E Corp's utility to
pay $1.4 billion in fines and penalties over a fatal natural-gas
pipeline explosion in San Bruno, California. The state Public
Utilities Commission proposed fining Pacific Gas & Electric Co
$950 million over allegations that the company violated federal
and state pipeline safety rules before the 2010 pipeline
explosion. (on.wsj.com/1ly45JF)
* Private-equity firm KKR & Co LP said Tuesday it
agreed to buy a minority stake in Savant Systems LLC, a closely
held Hyannis, Massachusetts, company that sells systems that let
homeowners control everything from thermostats and stereos to
lighting and lawn sprinklers, from their smartphones. KKR is
leading an investment of about $90 million in the company and
the firm will have a roughly 35 percent stake in Savant,
according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BaH17E)
* Home Depot Inc is working with banks and law
enforcement agencies to investigate a potential breach of
customer credit- or debit-card data. The home-improvement
retailer said on Tuesday it is looking into what it called
unusual activity and said that if it confirms a breach occurred,
it will immediately notify customers. (on.wsj.com/1nwyEem)
* A key employee leading Google Inc's efforts to
beam Internet access from satellites has abruptly left the
company and is now working closely with Space Exploration
Technologies Corp and its founder Elon Musk, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1tsh3LA)
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation hasn't found any
evidence to suggest the hacker or hackers who successfully
penetrated the computer system at JPMorgan Chase & Co
scored any similar successes against other big U.S. banks, four
people close to the investigation said. (on.wsj.com/1pGzVFa)
* IEX Group Inc, an upstart private trading venue launched
less than a year ago, plans within a week to seek U.S.
regulatory approval to become a full-fledged stock exchange,
according to people familiar with the company's plans. (on.wsj.com/1lH58HC)
* An internal Credit Suisse Group AG
investigation into allegations of inappropriate employee
behavior has roiled the bank's European stock-trading desk,
according to people familiar with the probe, in the latest
example of a major bank uncovering potential problems as it
sifts through employees' electronic communications. (on.wsj.com/1ux5LTD)
* Halliburton Co will pay $1.1 billion to Gulf Coast
residents, local governments and businesses affected by the 2010
Deepwater Horizon oil spill, moving to limit its liabilities
ahead of a court ruling that could have increased its costs. (on.wsj.com/1x6PJVT)
* Wet Seal Inc disclosed Tuesday that its chief
executive left the company, effective Aug. 26, according to a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (on.wsj.com/Z6vhW1)
