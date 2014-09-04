Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the
* Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed a cease-fire deal
with Ukraine that would freeze in place gains made by
Russian-backed separatists, setting the stage for the kind of
partitioning Moscow has used to tame other neighbors. (on.wsj.com/1oFMACc)
* Turkey is struggling to close a "jihadist highway" that
lets foreign militants slip across its border into Syria, amid
pressure from Western governments and mounting security fears at
home. (on.wsj.com/1r4W5wk)
* Upending the U.S. senate race in Kansas, the Democratic
candidate Chad Taylor has withdrawn from the contest, leaving
Republican Sen. Pat Roberts with a narrowed field and a
potentially formidable opponent in an independent candidate. (on.wsj.com/1rNAPl3)
* The football league Thursday Night Football now has huge
leverage over television networks, which are increasingly
looking to the NFL network to help fortify them against the rise
of online video services and other threats. (on.wsj.com/1nZgSQQ)
* Economic activity largely picked up during the summer
after hitting a soft patch at the start of the year, though the
Federal Reserve's latest survey of regional conditions showed
few signs of pressure on wages. (on.wsj.com/1oFIKca)
* Brokerage Investment Technology Group is opening
an alternative trading venue for bonds in an effort to tap
demand from investors to trade more cheaply and through
electronic networks. (on.wsj.com/1nxAStT)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc landed a coveted role in
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N upcoming initial public
offering as the bank in charge of overseeing the deal's early
share trading. (on.wsj.com/1pLjXtl)
* UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc pulled out
all the stops to fend off a hostile takeover from Pfizer Inc
earlier this year, refusing to release certain financial
statements and stirring up opposition from British politicians.
(on.wsj.com/1t1Embb)
* Less than a year after leaving office as mayor of New York
City, Michael Bloomberg will return as head of Bloomberg LP, the
financial data and media firm he founded and still controls, the
company announced on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1r4Seze)
* Tesla Motors Inc is expected to choose a site in
Nevada for its proposed up to $5 billion battery factory and
could disclose the move on Thursday, according to a person
familiar with the electric auto maker's plans. (on.wsj.com/1uB4afx)
