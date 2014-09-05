Sept 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American allies including the UK and France said they
would help form an international military coalition to fight a
growing threat from Islamic State militants. (on.wsj.com/1t6Kyi7)
* A hacker broke into part of the HealthCare.gov insurance
enrollment website in July and uploaded malicious software,
according to federal officials. Investigators found no evidence
that consumers' personal data were taken or viewed during the
breach, federal officials said. The hacker appears only to have
gained access to a server used to test code for HealthCare.gov,
the officials said. (on.wsj.com/Z8RXoB)
* Apple Inc said it plans additional steps to keep
hackers out of user accounts. In his first interview on the
subject, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said celebrities' iCloud
accounts were compromised when hackers correctly answered
security questions to obtain their passwords or when they were
victimized by a phishing scam to obtain user IDs and passwords.
He said none of the Apple IDs and passwords leaked from the
company's servers. (on.wsj.com/1puYPl3)
* Nvidia Corp opened a new front in the recent
legal wars over mobile technology, filing suits accusing Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc of
infringing patents that cover graphics chips. (on.wsj.com/1BfcsxB)
* The dollar hit its highest level in nearly six years
against the yen Friday following the European Central Bank's
surprise rate move overnight and as monetary policy in the
United States and Japan hits a fork in the road. (on.wsj.com/WiV5MC)
* BP Plc was grossly negligent in the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon disaster, a federal judge ruled, handing down a decision
that could cost the company as much as $18 billion in pollution
fines for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (on.wsj.com/1pQrgzX)
* The credit-card industry is accelerating efforts to keep
sensitive customer information out of the hands of merchants, as
a rash of data breaches at major U.S. retailers erodes
confidence in electronic payment systems. Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc are rolling out technology that replaces
cardholder information such as account numbers and expiration
dates with a unique series of numbers that validates the
customer's identity. (on.wsj.com/1Bf9Vn3)
* Google Inc has agreed to settle a Federal Trade
Commission complaint that it allowed children to rack up
millions of dollars in charges in its mobile app store without
their parents' knowledge or consent. Google will refund a
minimum of $19 million to consumers whose children made
purchases inside applications downloaded from the Google Play
app store. Google will also modify its billing practices to
ensure it obtains express consent before charging consumers for
items sold in mobile apps. (on.wsj.com/Z9z6JZ)
* New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg finds himself in a
very different situation as he comes back to run Bloomberg LP.
The media company is hardly in crisis. It has solidified its
position as a dominant provider of financial information, and
its revenue and subscribers have jumped sharply in recent years.
There are threats looming, however. Bloomberg is returning to a
more competitive marketplace than the one he left in 2002 and to
increasingly strained relations with the financial institutions
that make up the company's core customer base. (on.wsj.com/1AcQtow)
* Caterpillar Inc's Progress Rail subsidiary, the
subject of a federal criminal investigation, has lost
railcar-repair contracts at some of the nation's busiest
railroad terminals, including the ports of Long Beach and Los
Angeles. (on.wsj.com/1qB6P8b)
* A panel of top regulators Thursday proposed giving MetLife
Inc tougher government oversight, bringing the insurer
and regulators a step closer to a possible legal showdown. The
Financial Stability Oversight Council, led by the Treasury
secretary, voted to propose labeling a nonbank financial company
as "systemically important," the panel said in a statement
released after a closed-door meeting. MetLife acknowledged it
was the unnamed firm. (on.wsj.com/YgjZhy)
* U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new kind of cancer
drug from Merck & Co Inc that is designed to unleash the
body's immune system against tumors. The drug is part of a
long-anticipated wave of medicines that could transform cancer
treatment and forge a large new market for pharmaceutical
companies. (on.wsj.com/1ptUM8z)
* Walgreen Co scrambled to notify thousands of
customers who had their prescriptions filled during a recent
system crash, because errors might have left their labels
unreadable. The drugstore chain found that its systems were
printing labels with random characters in the instructions,
making some hard to understand, said Chuck Greener, a spokesman
for the company. (on.wsj.com/1oKFaNS)
* Steven Spielberg has hired Michael Wright, a
cable-television veteran with no film-business experience to run
his struggling studio DreamWorks SKG. Wright, who recently left
his post as head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic
Movies amid strategy changes at Time Warner Inc's
cable-TV unit, was named chief executive of DreamWorks on
Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1o4eDMn)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)