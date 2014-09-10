Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who four months ago seemed on the verge of defeating rebel forces, is now mired in defensive battles on several fronts, complicating efforts to fight the Islamic State militant group. (on.wsj.com/1wfBolG)

* Apple Inc was not the first company to make a smartphone or a tablet computer. But its iPhone and iPad redefined those products. Now, Apple is betting that it again can succeed where others have struggled. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook Tuesday introduced a new payments system for mobile devices, a series of smartwatches and a pair of larger iPhones. The new digital-payments service, Apple Pay, will let users buy merchandise simply by waving a newer iPhone or Apple Watch in front of a reader. Apple said it hopes to speed up the checkout process and, ultimately, to replace physical wallets. (on.wsj.com/1tJguxj)

* Microsoft Corp is in serious discussions to buy Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular "Minecraft" video game, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qDItMf)

* Dollar General Corp plans to take its $9 billion offer to buy Family Dollar Inc directly to its rival's shareholders Wednesday, in an attempt to pull off a hostile takeover after its offer was rejected by its target's board. (on.wsj.com/1p53V7O)

* A nationwide showdown between activists and universities over investments in coal, oil and gas intensified Tuesday after a University of California task force abruptly pulled back a draft recommendation not to sell its fossil-fuel holdings. (on.wsj.com/1BqVLPK)

* New developments in negotiations over taxes could signal improving prospects for legislation to restrict inversion deals, as lawmakers seek bipartisan solutions to address growing problems in the U.S. tax system. (on.wsj.com/YvjujS)

* Target Corp's new Chief Executive Brian Cornell plans to double down on just a handful of departments like baby products and fashion, a strategic shift as the discounter works to bring shoppers back to its stores and better compete with online rivals. (on.wsj.com/1qKno1m)

* U.S. commodity regulators took long-awaited steps to make it easier for hedge funds and other firms to raise cash by publicly advertising stakes in their funds. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission late Tuesday eased long-standing marketing restrictions on so-called private offerings by hedge funds and other funds sold only to wealthy investors, a move aimed at aligning the CFTC's restrictions with similar rules set by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (on.wsj.com/1xGn4qI)

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it had named Roland Krüger, a BMW executive, as head of its Infiniti luxury car division, moving swiftly to fill one of the positions left vacant by the pending departure of Andy Palmer, a top Nissan manager. (on.wsj.com/1wfzP7r)

* Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat, flanked by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and top Banamex executives, said Citigroup would spend $1.5 billion over four years to improve technology systems and back-office support, while also expanding loans in Mexico, the bank's second-largest market outside the United States. (on.wsj.com/1p4cW11)

* Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which owns two Atlantic City casinos bearing Donald Trump's name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Trump Plaza already was slated to close next week, and executives for the Trump Taj Mahal warned the property could close in November unless it receives concessions from its workers. (on.wsj.com/1wflCHq)

* Comcast Corp reached an agreement to carry Univision Communications Inc's sports channel, the companies said Tuesday, removing a source of friction that had fueled complaints from Univision about Comcast's proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc. (on.wsj.com/1qDOzwh) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)