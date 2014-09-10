Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who four months ago
seemed on the verge of defeating rebel forces, is now mired in
defensive battles on several fronts, complicating efforts to
fight the Islamic State militant group. (on.wsj.com/1wfBolG)
* Apple Inc was not the first company to make a
smartphone or a tablet computer. But its iPhone and iPad
redefined those products. Now, Apple is betting that it again
can succeed where others have struggled. Apple Chief Executive
Tim Cook Tuesday introduced a new payments system for mobile
devices, a series of smartwatches and a pair of larger iPhones.
The new digital-payments service, Apple Pay, will let users buy
merchandise simply by waving a newer iPhone or Apple Watch in
front of a reader. Apple said it hopes to speed up the checkout
process and, ultimately, to replace physical wallets. (on.wsj.com/1tJguxj)
* Microsoft Corp is in serious discussions to buy
Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular "Minecraft"
video game, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1qDItMf)
* Dollar General Corp plans to take its $9 billion
offer to buy Family Dollar Inc directly to its rival's
shareholders Wednesday, in an attempt to pull off a hostile
takeover after its offer was rejected by its target's board. (on.wsj.com/1p53V7O)
* A nationwide showdown between activists and universities
over investments in coal, oil and gas intensified Tuesday after
a University of California task force abruptly pulled back a
draft recommendation not to sell its fossil-fuel holdings. (on.wsj.com/1BqVLPK)
* New developments in negotiations over taxes could signal
improving prospects for legislation to restrict inversion deals,
as lawmakers seek bipartisan solutions to address growing
problems in the U.S. tax system. (on.wsj.com/YvjujS)
* Target Corp's new Chief Executive Brian Cornell
plans to double down on just a handful of departments like baby
products and fashion, a strategic shift as the discounter works
to bring shoppers back to its stores and better compete with
online rivals. (on.wsj.com/1qKno1m)
* U.S. commodity regulators took long-awaited steps to make
it easier for hedge funds and other firms to raise cash by
publicly advertising stakes in their funds. The Commodity
Futures Trading Commission late Tuesday eased long-standing
marketing restrictions on so-called private offerings by hedge
funds and other funds sold only to wealthy investors, a move
aimed at aligning the CFTC's restrictions with similar rules set
by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (on.wsj.com/1xGn4qI)
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it had
named Roland Krüger, a BMW executive, as head of its
Infiniti luxury car division, moving swiftly to fill one of the
positions left vacant by the pending departure of Andy Palmer, a
top Nissan manager. (on.wsj.com/1wfzP7r)
* Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat,
flanked by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and top Banamex
executives, said Citigroup would spend $1.5 billion over four
years to improve technology systems and back-office support,
while also expanding loans in Mexico, the bank's second-largest
market outside the United States. (on.wsj.com/1p4cW11)
* Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which owns two
Atlantic City casinos bearing Donald Trump's name, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Trump Plaza already was
slated to close next week, and executives for the Trump Taj
Mahal warned the property could close in November unless it
receives concessions from its workers. (on.wsj.com/1wflCHq)
* Comcast Corp reached an agreement to carry
Univision Communications Inc's sports channel, the
companies said Tuesday, removing a source of friction that had
fueled complaints from Univision about Comcast's proposed
acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc. (on.wsj.com/1qDOzwh)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)