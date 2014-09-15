Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
* International support for the U.S.-led military campaign
against Islamic State gathered strength with the United Kingdom
vowing to destroy the group after it killed a British aid
worker, Arab States agreeing to participate in air strikes and
Australia pledging forces. (on.wsj.com/1tTMjj6)
* President Barack Obama plans to dramatically boost the
U.S. effort to mitigate the Ebola outbreak in West Africa,
including greater involvement of the U.S. military, people
familiar with the proposal said. (on.wsj.com/1qVDFka)
* Heineken NV said Sunday that U.K.-based rival
SABMiller Plc has approached it about being acquired but
that Heineken's controlling family intends to keep the company
independent. (on.wsj.com/1BF0zkF)
* A firm run by former AIG boss Hank Greenberg is suing the
U.S. government over its bailout of AIG six years ago. A trial
set to start late this month poses a risk for the insurer.(on.wsj.com/1uD4Wtc)
* As vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen
was an unabashed advocate of easy money who pressed colleagues
to embrace her view. As chairwoman she has taken a much
different approach, becoming a restrained consensus seeker
modeled after her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. (on.wsj.com/X4DpVn)
* U.S. investigators have turned multiple bank employees
into informants in a far-reaching probe of possible manipulation
of currency markets, and are preparing to seek criminal charges
against individual traders as early as next month. (on.wsj.com/1qPzF5W)
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew warned his Chinese
counterpart in a recent letter that a spate of antimonopoly
investigations against foreign companies could have serious
implications for relations between the two countries, according
to people briefed on its contents. (on.wsj.com/Xl9Krm)
