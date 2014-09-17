Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the
* America's top military officer raised the prospect that
limited U.S. ground forces would be needed to battle Islamic
State militants if fighting in Iraq grows more difficult. That
prospect could test President Barack Obama's strict ban on
deploying ground troops. (on.wsj.com/XzN1rx)
* Credit Suisse Group AG is under fire from U.S.
regulators over concerns the bank isn't heeding warnings to stop
making loans regulators see as risky, according to a person
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qKXnBH)
* China's central bank is injecting 500 billion yuan ($81.40
billion) into the country's five major state-owned banks as it
moves to counter slower-than-expected growth in the world's No.
2 economy, according to a senior Chinese banking executive. (on.wsj.com/YQXUGM)
* National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has
awarded Boeing Co a contract worth as much as $4.2
billion and rival Space Exploration Technologies Corp a separate
pact valued at up to $2.6 billion to develop, test and fly space
taxis to carry U.S. astronauts into orbit. (on.wsj.com/1qKXptm)
* General Motors Co is slashing production in Russia
and appointing new management to oversee operations there in the
latest sign that weakening sales in the country threaten GM's
European turnaround. (on.wsj.com/1u5sBRF)
* Airbus Group NV on Tuesday said it would sell
defense assets as the company increasingly focuses on its
commercial-airplane business. Airbus will get out of the
secure-communications business and drop other lines including
its holding in the Atlas Elektronik naval-technology joint
venture with ThyssenKrupp AG, the company said in a
statement. (on.wsj.com/YR0EE0)
(1 US dollar = 6.1427 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)