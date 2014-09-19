Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares priced Thursday at $68 apiece, putting the Chinese company on track for an initial public offering that will raise at least $21.8 billion. The price was at the top of the company's expected range of $66 to $68, which was increased from an initial $60 to $66. (tinyurl.com/pak94qs)

* The U.S. is tracking multiple terror plots based out of Syria that target the West-threats that current and former intelligence officials say have been traced to Al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate and not to Islamic State, the extremist group that has seized the world's attention. Disclosures about the plots, which include bombings, are raising new questions about whether U.S. military strategy focusing on Islamic State militants could end up missing part of the threat Western countries face from Syria. (tinyurl.com/mjenlbc)

* Larry Ellison, a college dropout who built Oracle Corp into one of America's largest and most prominent technology companies, is stepping down as chief executive. Mark Hurd, 57, and Safra Catz, 52, two of Ellison's deputies, will take over as co-ceos. (tinyurl.com/nga8c4h)

* A handful of longtime traders for Steven A. Cohen left his firm Point72 Asset Management in recent weeks, continuing a stream of high-profile departures from one of Wall Street's most prominent hedge-fund firms. (tinyurl.com/nzfthrp)

* Apple Inc began sales of its newest iPhones on Friday with consumers in Australia becoming the first globally to get their hands on them. (tinyurl.com/le4egnu)

* Early returns in Scotland's heated independence referendum provided some signs that voters could be moving toward rejecting a breakup with the U.K., though a final verdict hadn't been rendered as the hand-counting of votes proceeded slowly following the emotional ballot to decide the country's future. (tinyurl.com/m8fbk59)

* Home Depot Inc said 56 million cards may have been compromised in a five-month attack on its payment terminals, making the breach much bigger than the holiday attack at Target Corp. (tinyurl.com/k536ajr)

* Nike Inc executives fielded concerns about risks in the company's athletic endorsements at their annual shareholder meeting Thursday, in the wake of several high-profile suspensions of sponsored athletes for violent behavior. Within the past month, Nike has terminated or suspended contracts with three prominent athletes over issues of domestic violence. (tinyurl.com/kgq4jjz) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)