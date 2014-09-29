Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Pimco suffered roughly $10 billion of withdrawals
following the Friday departure of co-founder Bill Gross, a sign
of how quickly Gross's surprise move is reshaping the
bond-investing landscape. (on.wsj.com/1vmHXnE)
* Large banks generate more than $1 billion a year in
revenue by helping hedge funds and other clients reduce taxes
through a complicated trading strategy that has drawn criticism
from U.S. authorities. Known as "dividend arbitrage," the
strategy is run largely from London, where the banks temporarily
transfer ownership of a client's shares to a lower-tax
jurisdiction around the time when the client expects to collect
a dividend on those shares. (on.wsj.com/1uVARnQ)
* Maurice "Hank" Greenberg is challenging the government's
crisis-era bailout of American International Group, the
company he built into a global financial-services powerhouse. (on.wsj.com/1rwxyVf)
* Marvel Entertainment LLC has settled a lawsuit bound for
the Supreme Court that pitted the comic-book company against the
family of the artist who helped create superheroes such as
Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk. (on.wsj.com/1mETzAT)
* Microsoft Corp's first Manhattan flagship store
is coming to Fifth Avenue. The software company confirmed that
it will be setting up shop at 677 Fifth Ave. as it continues to
expand its retail presence and take more control over its
consumers' shopping experience. The Fifth Avenue store has been
five years in the making, Microsoft executives said. (on.wsj.com/1plh0L8)
* SoftBank Corp is in talks to buy or otherwise
link up with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, people
familiar with the negotiations said, a deal that could help the
Japanese company and the Hollywood studio as they seek new ways
to compete with rivals world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1mF34jn)
