* The intruder who scaled a White House fence earlier this
month and darted across the lawn got much farther into the
executive mansion than previously disclosed, according to a
congressman. (on.wsj.com/1mJbV3K)
* As the United States gears up for deeper military
involvement in the Middle East, many Chaldeans are in a
wrenching debate: Either get as many people out of Iraq as
possible, or stay and fight a militant ISIL. (on.wsj.com/1u7AIQb)
* Personality tests in the hiring process have sparked
scrutiny, with some companies scaling back and civil-rights
groups claiming the tests could constitute workplace
discrimination. (on.wsj.com/1rAml60)
* Ford Motor Co warned operating profit this year
would be sharply below its earlier estimate, citing higher than
expected costs of auto-safety recalls in the United States and
economic weakness in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1pD6Sg3)
* Banks outside the Unites States have been unlikely
beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policies,
and they are likely to do even better as the Fed changes the way
it controls interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1rymeXd)
* Executives at Pacific Investment Management Co hit the
phones Monday in a campaign to persuade clients to stick with
the firm, even as Wall Street traders placed bets against its
holdings, seeking to exploit the sudden departure of co-founder
Bill Gross. (on.wsj.com/1uxV46J)
* The SEC's tally of cases is the first year-over-year
increase since 2011. But some say the heightened activity masks
a scarcity of the blockbuster actions that should be a feature
of an effective Wall Street cop. (on.wsj.com/1nCMAt3)
* A closely watched gauge of China's manufacturing
activities showed sluggish growth for a second straight month,
indicating that the world's second-largest economy still faces
downward pressure. (on.wsj.com/1wSWZAP)
* SoftBank Corp's discussions to acquire DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc have cooled, according to people
familiar with the matter, less than two days after word first
emerged of the talks. (on.wsj.com/1mJjZRT)
* Supervalu Inc said Monday it discovered a second
data breach into its customer payment system, just weeks after
catching one that hit its grocery stores earlier in the summer.
(on.wsj.com/1DTRAyf)
