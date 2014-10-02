Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Secret Service Director Julia Pierson resigned after coming under intense pressure following an embarrassing breach of security at the White House two weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/10m0Iwa)

* Health authorities are monitoring for symptoms of Ebola in at least a dozen people who came into contact with a Liberian man before he was hospitalized in Dallas, a move to prevent the virus's spread in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsmT)

* American consumers are buying new cars and trucks at the strongest pace in years, offsetting car makers' troubles elsewhere and leading the biggest U.S. auto maker to forecast fat profits ahead. (on.wsj.com/1sO9y28)

* The Coca-Cola Co, bowing to pressure from lead investor Warren Buffett, announced changes to its executive pay plan that will result in fewer stock awards. (on.wsj.com/1E2LU4W)

* Pacific Investment Management said investors pulled $23.5 billion from the Pimco Total Return fund in September, the firm's largest-ever monthly outflow, with the largest amount on the day founder Bill Gross abruptly quit. (on.wsj.com/1sOcig7)

* Bank of America Corp's board voted to make Brian Moynihan chairman as well as chief executive, capping a comeback for a banker who survived the regulatory scrutiny and huge losses that followed the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsn5) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)