* U.S. stocks tumbled on escalating concerns about global
growth prospects, especially in Europe, as new data showed
deepening stresses in the continent's economy and remarks from a
leading policy maker highlighted the lack of consensus in
* Turkey and the United States warned that a major Syrian
* Turkey and the United States warned that a major Syrian
border city was in imminent danger of falling to Islamic State,
with the two countries putting the onus on the other to halt the
extremist group's advance.
* Wal-Mart is cutting health insurance for another
30,000 part-time workers and raising premiums for its other
employees, as U.S. corporations push to contain costs in the
wake of the federal health-care law.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and activist investor
William Ackman plan to boost their offer for Allergan Inc
by $15 per share, trying to keep the Botox maker from
striking a rival deal.
* Puerto Rico is expected to sell up to $1.2 billion of
notes this week to large banks that have agreed to hold the debt
until it matures in June, forestalling the heavy selling that
followed a March bond issue.
* Several companies that agreed this year to buy others have
ended up as the prey - targeted by even bigger fish seeking to
gobble them up before their own purchases close.
* Ivan Glasenberg has been digging around for another big
deal. The former coal trader, veteran deal maker and now one of
the world's biggest mining moguls, has made his boldest move yet
to expand trading and mining company Glencore. He
approached Rio Tinto about a merger that could have
created the world's biggest mining company.
* Timothy Geithner, one of the highest-ranking government
officials during the financial crisis, testified in federal
court Tuesday that he thought a failure of American
International Group Inc would have had catastrophic
consequences.
* The world's largest buyout firm will curb a controversial
fee practice that is under scrutiny from regulators and
investors. Blackstone Group LP, which manages $279
billion, no longer will pocket extra consulting fees when
selling or taking public companies it owns, according to a
written exchange between the company and one of its fund
investors.
