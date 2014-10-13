Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A health-care worker who cared for the first patient to be
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States has tested positive
for the disease, the CDC confirmed. Leaders in Dallas stressed
there was little threat to citizens after tests showed a female
hospital worker who had helped treat the African man who died of
Ebola had contracted the disease herself. (on.wsj.com/1sva9UF)
* Gathering signs of a slowdown across many parts of the
world are roiling markets and confounding policy makers, who
after years of battling anemic growth have limited tools left to
jump-start a recovery. (on.wsj.com/1w2pv49)
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd approached CSX Corp
about a combination that would unite two of North
America's largest railroad operators, said people briefed on the
matter, as the boom in North American energy reshapes the
railroad industry. (on.wsj.com/ZW9rFo)
* The U.S. credit-card industry has found its sweet spot: a
combination of moderate economic growth, low interest rates and
consumers who have struck a balance between spending more and
paying their bills on time. (on.wsj.com/11cQhvi)
* Ireland is expected on Tuesday to announce changes to its
tax code that could eventually close one of the world's most
famous corporate-tax loopholes, dubbed the Double Irish, after
heavy pressure from governments and the European Union, tax
experts say. (on.wsj.com/1syG3Rf)
* Bond traders at banks were once the masters of the Wall
Street universe. But rule changes enacted after the financial
crisis have forced banks to shrink trading desks and hold far
fewer bonds, and the balance of power is shifting to investment
firms like BlackRock, AllianceBernstein LP and
Eaton Vance. (on.wsj.com/1sF9O1Y)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)