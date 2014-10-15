BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* Oil prices posted their biggest one-day drop in nearly two years Tuesday as a U.S.-led wave of crude has crashed into weak global demand, threatening the stability of some countries and providing an economic lifeline to others. (on.wsj.com/1z9dgX4)
* A clinic in the Liberian capital Monrovia has hired seven Ebola survivors to counsel other patients suffering from the virus. (on.wsj.com/1tstCaS)
* AbbVie Inc has notified Shire Plc that its board intends to reconsider its recommendation that AbbVie shareholders adopt the companies' merger agreement. (on.wsj.com/ZYBPXv)
* JP Morgan and Citigroup each said they socked away hundreds of millions of dollars in the third quarter to cover legal costs, a sobering reminder that they are still reckoning with crisis-era behavior that has triggered billions in penalties already. (on.wsj.com/11k68Il)
* After a false start that set back its plans at least two years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings is launching a boutique-hotel chain that aims for a wider audience and lower room rates than some direct competitors. (on.wsj.com/1w1DFBn)
* The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Texas from implementing abortion-clinic restrictions that could leave the state with as few as seven providers. (on.wsj.com/1sFI7FO) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
