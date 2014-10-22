Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the
* With the health law's insurance mandate for employers set
to kick in next year, companies are trying to avoid the law's
penalties while holding down costs, using strategies like
enrolling employees in Medicaid.
* Behind the scenes, top U.S. officials concluded the Syrian
city of Kobani had become too symbolically important to lose and
they raced to save it.
* New York state's top regulator expanded its probe of Ocwen
Financial Corp, saying the mortgage-servicing company
backdated thousands of letters to borrowers that prevented them
from being able to promptly correct problem loans.
* A push to tighten mortgage-lending standards in the wake
of the housing bust has given way to making credit more
accessible as Washington frets about the strength of the housing
recovery. On Tuesday, federal regulators took a big step toward
easing postcrisis lending rules, agreeing to drop a proposed
requirement that borrowers make a 20 percent down payment in
order to get a high-quality mortgage.
* Confidential arrangements for multinational companies like
Amazon.com Inc and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
save taxes but now are under pressure from the EU.
* Another bout of weakening global growth is buffeting a
U.S. economy that has faced five years of uneven growth, raising
a crucial question: Can the U.S. pull the rest of the world
through a slow patch or will sluggish global growth hobble the
recovery?
* Total is expected Wednesday to name a successor
to CEO Christophe de Margerie, who died in a Moscow plane crash.
He moved the company away from Europe's aging oil fields to
riskier, resource-rich nations.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co Chairman and CEO James Dimon
said his throat cancer has not changed what he wants to do in
life, saying he sees himself teaching or helping a charity
someday.
