Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the health law's insurance mandate for employers set to kick in next year, companies are trying to avoid the law's penalties while holding down costs, using strategies like enrolling employees in Medicaid. (on.wsj.com/10ljcx6)

* Behind the scenes, top U.S. officials concluded the Syrian city of Kobani had become too symbolically important to lose and they raced to save it. (on.wsj.com/1vKNQM3)

* New York state's top regulator expanded its probe of Ocwen Financial Corp, saying the mortgage-servicing company backdated thousands of letters to borrowers that prevented them from being able to promptly correct problem loans. (on.wsj.com/1t4uD7b)

* A push to tighten mortgage-lending standards in the wake of the housing bust has given way to making credit more accessible as Washington frets about the strength of the housing recovery. On Tuesday, federal regulators took a big step toward easing postcrisis lending rules, agreeing to drop a proposed requirement that borrowers make a 20 percent down payment in order to get a high-quality mortgage. (on.wsj.com/1zk28XC)

* Confidential arrangements for multinational companies like Amazon.com Inc and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles save taxes but now are under pressure from the EU. (on.wsj.com/1tK3QyO)

* Another bout of weakening global growth is buffeting a U.S. economy that has faced five years of uneven growth, raising a crucial question: Can the U.S. pull the rest of the world through a slow patch or will sluggish global growth hobble the recovery? (on.wsj.com/1yisYec)

* Total is expected Wednesday to name a successor to CEO Christophe de Margerie, who died in a Moscow plane crash. He moved the company away from Europe's aging oil fields to riskier, resource-rich nations. (on.wsj.com/1w6OO6u)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co Chairman and CEO James Dimon said his throat cancer has not changed what he wants to do in life, saying he sees himself teaching or helping a charity someday. (on.wsj.com/1nyAAs3) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)