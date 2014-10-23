Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating
whether air bag supplier Takata Corp made misleading
statements about the safety of its air bags to U.S. regulators,
people familiar with the matter said. The probe is at a
preliminary stage and could end without any charges filed. (on.wsj.com/1uHz4kS)
* Several executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co in New
York were warned of potential problems related to the bank's
hiring practices in China more than a year before the program
came under scrutiny by the U.S. government, according to people
familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall
Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1thx2ew)
* Maverick Capital Ltd, one of the oldest hedge-fund firms,
plans to launch its first venture-capital fund on Jan. 1,
according to investors, with hopes of raising $400 million to
take stakes in young companies. (on.wsj.com/1wdmbEQ)
* Procter & Gamble Co shook up its senior management
ranks, naming new leaders for key businesses and narrowing the
field of potential successors to Chief Executive A.G. Lafley.
Melanie Healey, currently P&G's head of its North America
business and once considered a potential successor to Lafley,
will leave the company next year, according to an internal memo
distributed to employees Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1xafS1J)
* The asset-management industry suffered a setback when
regulators rejected a proposal by BlackRock Inc to
launch an exchange-traded fund, that would have kept its
holdings hidden from investors. The product, known as a
"nontransparent ETF", is a key part of the industry's attempt to
broaden its customer base beyond traditional index-tracking
investments by selling more funds that are actively managed. (on.wsj.com/1owlQuN)
* Luxottica Group SpA named Procter & Gamble Co
veteran Adil Mehboob-Khan as a co-chief executive on Wednesday,
seeking to put an end to a month of turmoil caused by the return
of founder Leonardo Del Vecchio to active management of the
world's largest eyewear group. (on.wsj.com/1wqjV9S)
* Nickel prices have sunk to their lowest level since March,
as slowing economies in Europe and China rattle investors, while
a financing scandal in China has prompted companies to dump tons
of nickel and other metals on the market. (on.wsj.com/1FGujRd)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)