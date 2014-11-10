Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co ordered a half-million
replacement ignition switches to fix Chevrolet Cobalts and other
small cars almost two months before it alerted federal safety
regulators to the problem. (on.wsj.com/1xkn1xI)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was feeling the effect
of China's austerity campaign that has taken a toll on sales of
high-end handbags and expensive jewelry. (on.wsj.com/10JfwEo)
* E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for
weeks has been offering rock-bottom prices on everything from
coats to couches on its websites, in preparation for this
Tuesday, which is China's biggest day of the year for online
sales. (on.wsj.com/1tZyjaQ)
* China's vision for a reconfigured Asian order, centered on
Beijing and underpinned by new infrastructure, forms the
backdrop to a regional summit in Beijing this week. (on.wsj.com/1xcDI0k)
* Iran sent signals that it was open to overtures in a
recent letter from U.S. President Barack Obama as talks kicked
off, but tensions in both nations' capitals are complicating
attempts to rein in Tehran's nuclear program as a diplomatic
deadline approaches. (on.wsj.com/1yoguRZ)
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to start
steering some of its cases against trading firms, brokers and
others to administrative law judges appointed by federal
agencies, instead of trials in federal court. (on.wsj.com/10Jhuol)
* China's central bank has said it had tapped Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd as the clearing bank
for Chinese currency transactions in the Canadian market. (on.wsj.com/1tZe5hx)
* Flight attendants from the former US Airways Inc
and American Airlines Group Inc have narrowly
rejected a joint labor contract covering the combined workforce
of nearly 24,000 cabin-crew workers, giving the merged American
Airlines an unexpected setback in its massive integration
process. (on.wsj.com/10Jiysn)
* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has emerged as the strongest
contender among the bidders in the second round of an auction
for Citigroup Inc's Japan retail unit and its credit-card
business. (on.wsj.com/1xA2yUA)
* Uber Technologies Inc, already one of the world's most
highly valued ride-sharing startups, has informed investors it
is preparing to raise more than $1 billion in funding. (on.wsj.com/1xkrQqL)
* Dollar Tree Inc has agreed not to close its
planned purchase of Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.5
billion before Dec. 30 to facilitate a Federal Trade Commission
review, unless the FTC completes the review and ends a waiting
period earlier. (on.wsj.com/1z9wY12)
* Investors and regulators are burrowing into the causes of
the plunge in yields to try to understand whether electronic
trading and new regulations are fueling sudden price swings in a
market that acts as a key benchmark for interest rates,
investments and U.S. home loans. (on.wsj.com/1tZFtvD)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)