Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama, trying to build a relationship with a China that is being newly wooed by Russia, has sought to carve out some common ground with Beijing's leaders and tread lightly on their domestic political problems, as he outlined his vision for the region at a gathering of Pacific Rim leaders that is being hosted in Beijing. (on.wsj.com/10T06hu)

* Global financial regulators have claimed significant progress in ending "too big to fail" and ensuring the world's largest banks can collapse without taxpayer bailouts. (on.wsj.com/1xe8kyz)

* President Barack Obama called on the Federal Communications Commission to declare broadband Internet service a public utility, saying that it is essential to the economy and that the "strongest possible rules" are needed to ensure that the Internet doesn't become divided into fast and slow lanes. (on.wsj.com/1pIEujC)

* China will give investors much greater access to its stock market, a big step in Beijing's efforts to lure foreign capital and part of attempts to overhaul its economy. (on.wsj.com/1qBn43e)

* Russia's battered ruble recovered after President Vladimir Putin dismissed its recent drop as "speculative" and the central bank said it would allow the rate to float freely in the market, reducing its regular interventions and tightening supplies of rubles to discourage domestic investors from betting against the currency. (on.wsj.com/11bgwlV)

* More than 800,000 people, including employees, top directors and regulators, could be affected by a computer systems breach that may have compromised data including names, Social Security numbers and addresses, the U.S. Postal Service has said. (on.wsj.com/144KF7H)

* Merck & Co Inc has determined there is no need to write down the value of blockbuster cholesterol drugs Vytorin and Zetia, suggesting the results of a long-running clinical trial won't hurt their value. (on.wsj.com/1GK13JF)

* Honda Motor Co Ltd's chief executive has signaled that the car maker could miss its target of selling 6 million vehicles a year worldwide by March 2017 as the company grapples with several major recalls, some of which have prompted product launch delays. (on.wsj.com/11cW5oG)

* Samsung Electronics Co plans to invest up to $3 billion to expand mobile-phone production in Vietnam, one of the company's boldest moves to combat low-cost Chinese rivals who are eating into its smartphone business. (on.wsj.com/1zg60VJ)

* More than 200 veterans and their families filed a lawsuit Monday accusing six major banks of helping Iran move tens of millions of dollars to groups targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq during the war. (on.wsj.com/1tB19Jq)

* The U.S. and China reached an agreement to drop tariffs on a wide range of technology products, in a deal that its backers say could cover $1 trillion in trade and that marks a significant accomplishment amid strained ties between Beijing and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1GKbFsc)

* Exxon Mobil Corp's Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Oil Ltd said that it has shut down one of its largest oil sands operations for "several weeks" due to a problem in its core processing plant. (on.wsj.com/1tB22S8)

* Russia unveiled a new initiative to spread Moscow's message by radio and Internet in 30 different languages, the latest effort in the Kremlin's intensifying information war with the West. (on.wsj.com/1tB29NH) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)