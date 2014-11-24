Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hedge funds are betting that some of the largest U.S. coal companies are heading for the financial slag heap. Walter Energy is a particular favorite of distressed-debt investors, including Apollo Global Management LLC, Brigade Capital Management LP, Caspian Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management LLC, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1AElIxm)

* Samsung Electronics Co is considering a major leadership shake-up, according to people familiar with the matter, part of an attempt to revive its fortunes after a difficult year that has hurt its profitability, market share and stock price. (on.wsj.com/1yJO9Wz)

* Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous-messaging app that has spread rapidly across college campuses, is proof that it can take as little as a year these days to go from zero to a valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars. Sequoia Capital has led a $62 million investment in Yik Yak in the Atlanta-based startup's third funding round this year, according to people familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1uuicx2)

* A faith-based shareholder group is asking Bank of America Corp to separate the jobs of chairman and CEO, laying the groundwork for a potential showdown between the bank and some investors this spring. (on.wsj.com/1HCOIrn)

* Highly anticipated federal rules on commercial drones are expected to require operators to have a license and limit flights to daylight hours, below 400 feet and within sight of the person at the controls, according to people familiar with the rule-making process. (on.wsj.com/1y64yq3)

* American Airlines Group Inc and the union that represents its 15,000 pilots said they would continue to negotiate terms of a combined labor agreement, putting off a plan to reach a deal through arbitration. The new goal is to resolve the impasse by mid-December, the two sides said. (on.wsj.com/1FhVGzO)

* The headlines in the long-running trial over the bailout of American International Group Inc have been dominated by three heavy hitters who testified-and one who did not. But as testimony likely wraps up Monday after eight weeks, legal observers said two low-profile witnesses from early in the proceedings addressed what may be the key question: whether the government correctly interpreted a 1930s-era section of the Federal Reserve Act to allow it to acquire a sizable equity stake in AIG to help compensate taxpayers. (on.wsj.com/1xq59Pw)

* A gusher of U.S. initial public offerings of energy-focused master limited partnerships has some money managers urging caution. Investors, drawn by the reputation of MLPs for stable, high payouts and a central role in the U.S. energy boom, have poured money into newly minted stocks from these companies, which mainly own and operate oil and natural-gas pipelines and storage facilities. (on.wsj.com/1vDmOrp)

