Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would review the nation's first-ever standards requiring power plants to reduce mercury emissions and other toxic air pollutants, taking up a case with implications for President Barack Obama's broader environmental agenda. (on.wsj.com/1yardAw)

* The U.S. Justice Department is investigating allegations that an employee of HSBC Holdings Plc leaked confidential client information to a major hedge fund, according to people familiar with the matter, a new twist in a cross-border government probe into misconduct in the foreign-exchange market. (on.wsj.com/1rg5F69)

* British regulators are pressuring Bank of America Corp's European investment-banking arm to improve the way it manages risks, saying its current practices are "simplistic" and need to be retooled, according to people familiar with the matter and communications reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/11UjP0m)

* China does not officially celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas, but American retailers are hoping to convert a generation of consumers in the world's most populous country into year-end binge buyers anyway. Starting this week, Chinese shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday discounts from retailers such as Macy's Inc, American Apparel Inc and Gilt Groupe Inc, thanks to a partnership with Alipay, the payments processor closely tied to e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (on.wsj.com/1thFKpP)

* PG&E Corp hired a new security company this month to protect a substation that serves Silicon Valley in the wake of security breaches that have cost the utility millions of dollars and raised concerns about protection of the nation's electricity grid. Federal regulators last week approved new rules requiring utilities to protect important transmission substations and other equipment from physical attacks. (on.wsj.com/1vkKkYS)

* San Francisco-based Payward Inc, operator of the Kraken bitcoin exchange, will help the collapsed Mt. Gox exchange investigate the loss of hundreds of thousands of bitcoins and manage the process of paying back its creditors, the companies said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1rga3SK)

* Combating social-media bullying is a significant part of Adam Choat's job as a police officer based at an Iowa school district. But an incident this month involving the anonymous messaging app Yik Yak brought new challenges. Familiar with the way youngsters at other schools had used Yik Yak to bully or issue threats, Choat - with Yik Yak's help - set up a "geo-fence" around Southeast Polk High School to block the app on campus. (on.wsj.com/1rrvN8v)

