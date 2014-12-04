Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the
* A hacking attack on Sony Pictures that disabled
its internal systems and resulted in the leak of five films and
a slew of sensitive data on pay and other personnel matters has
set off upheaval at the big Hollywood studio. (on.wsj.com/1rYLtjK)
* Despite some high-profile accidents, finding the locations
of oil-filled trains remains difficult, even in those states
that don't consider the information top secret, because there
are no federal or state rules requiring public notice. (on.wsj.com/1I2lWRc)
* U.K. treasury chief George Osborne on Wednesday introduced
a new 25 percent tax on foreign companies' profits derived from
economic activity in the U.K. - aiming to rein in what the
government says is tax avoidance by multinationals shifting
their tax burden to lower-tax regimes. (on.wsj.com/1vlq44B)
* Google Inc plans to boost the commissions it
pays some outside firms to sell its workplace software,
signaling a more serious challenge to Microsoft Corp's
dominance at larger companies, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1zmmlb4)
* HBO could pay a price with at least one major pay-TV
partner if its planned streaming-video service proves a hit with
consumers, people familiar with the matter say. Under HBO's
current contract with DirecTV, the cable channel would
run into problems if it signs up more than 450,000 subscribers
nationally for the "over-the-top" online service, or 300,000 in
any given local market. (on.wsj.com/1vOCjdJ)
* As competition in online payments heats up, investors are
doubling down on Stripe. The payments startup said it raised $70
million in a new funding round valuing it at $3.57 billion,
doubling its valuation in less than a year. Thrive Capital led
the round, which also included previous backers Sequoia Capital,
Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst Partners. (on.wsj.com/12oknvE)
* United Continental Holdings Inc has imposed new
restrictions on lithium-ion batteries carried in the cargo holds
of its jets, the latest airline response to fire hazards posed
by such bulk shipments. (on.wsj.com/1ySz9HK)
