* Protests rippled across the United States Thursday, a day
after a grand jury did not charge a New York City police officer
in the death of a black man who allegedly was selling untaxed
cigarettes last summer. (on.wsj.com/12DHFid)
* The United States learned about the possible location of
an American hostage now being threatened with death by militants
in Yemen a week before the Pentagon launched a mission aimed at
rescuing him last month. (on.wsj.com/1ytqQCx)
* Ride-sharing service Uber disclosed a $41 billion
valuation that represents a bet by some of the world's top
investors it can sustain a breakneck expansion pace despite
fierce challenges from regulators and taxi firms. (on.wsj.com/1BiW7dz)
* A three-year investigation by market regulators into
allegedly unfair treatment of investors by stock exchanges could
result in the largest fine ever levied against a stock exchange,
according to people familiar with the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1yZmRgP)
* Amazon.com Inc is getting into the diaper
business with a private label brand that pits it against Procter
& Gamble Co and other suppliers who increasingly rely on
the online retail giant for sales. The generic brand, called
Elements, will start with two baby products, diapers and wipes,
and Amazon has plans to later expand into other household
products. (on.wsj.com/1zXXdHJ)
* House lawmakers were nearing a deal Thursday to avert a
potential pension crisis that threatens hundreds of thousands of
retirees from trucking, mining and other industries. The measure
to shore up so-called multiemployer pension plans still faces
numerous political obstacles and could be derailed. It was
generating opposition on Capitol Hill this week from some unions
and advocates for seniors, who said it could lead to retiree
benefit cuts. (on.wsj.com/1AqdzK8)
* J. Crew Group Inc translated retailing's historic shift
toward the web into dollars and cents on Thursday, writing down
the value of its stores by more than half a billion dollars
while leaving its online operations unscathed. (on.wsj.com/1AqgVg2)
* The hack at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc revealed far
more personal information than previously believed, including
the Social Security numbers of current and former employees,
actors and other freelancers. (on.wsj.com/1AqhAxY)
