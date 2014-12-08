Dec 8 The following are the top stories in the
* Many of the world's top policy makers are rewriting their
economic forecasts for the United States, Europe, Japan and
elsewhere, betting plummeting oil prices will lead to an overall
boost in the global economy. (on.wsj.com/1InnAwN)
* Banks are urging some of their largest customers in the
United States to take their cash elsewhere or be slapped with
fees, citing new regulations that make it onerous for them to
hold certain deposit. The banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase &
Co, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc,
Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp,
have spoken privately with clients in recent months to tell them
that the new regulations are making some deposits less
profitable. (on.wsj.com/1wQbTeC)
* U.S. companies trying to avoid running afoul of the recent
sanctions against Russia say they face a monumental challenge -
figuring out which companies are owned by those blacklisted. (on.wsj.com/1A7hjzo)
* Workers at U.S. assembly plants for General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co are likely to get 2014 bonuses
exceeding $6,000 each, capping a four-year labor contract under
which profit-sharing checks have gone to factory employees in
record amounts. But the United Auto Workers union, gearing up
for negotiations with Detroit's Big Three next summer, is
prepared to argue that is not good enough. (on.wsj.com/12ClbNC)
* Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the new leader of the
world's fourth-largest nation, promised to move aggressively to
lower barriers to investment and overcome decades of unmet
potential that have left the country lagging behind more dynamic
Asian nations. (on.wsj.com/1u7fRcB)
* Temasek Holdings, Singapore's state investment
firm, agreed to buy 10 percent of high-frequency trading firm
Virtu Financial LLC for about $200 million, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wmgrcX)
* Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell its northern
California portfolio of 26 office buildings for $3.5 billion to
a Los Angeles-based real-estate investment trust, Hudson Pacific
Properties Inc, its largest office sale in seven years.
(on.wsj.com/1zDE79Y)
* Sugar is getting dearer in the United States even as it is
getting cheaper in most other places, putting pressure on candy
manufacturers to raise prices. (on.wsj.com/1qhbYWl)
* Google Inc's YouTube unit is racing to lock up
its top stars as rival online video services court them
aggressively. Facebook Inc and video startup Vessel,
among others, have tried to lure YouTube creators to their
services in recent months, according to people familiar with the
discussions. (on.wsj.com/1zDnprn)
* Music service Grooveshark has spent years embroiled in
legal battles with record labels because the company didn't
obtain licenses for the music it offered free to its millions of
users. Now the eight-year-old company is trying a fresh
approach: playing by the rules. Launching what a company
spokesman calls its "first compliant app," Grooveshark plans to
roll out a digital radio service in January that will cost 99
cents a month and run without commercials. (on.wsj.com/1yZ3wM1)
* The North Dakota Industrial Commission will meet on
Tuesday to complete steps it proposed last month that would
require oil companies as of Feb. 1 next year to start removing
volatile gaseous compounds before shipping their crude on
railroads crisscrossing the country. (on.wsj.com/1s3aXSN)
