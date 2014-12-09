Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the
* Federal Reserve officials are seriously considering an
important shift in tone at their policy meeting next week:
dropping an assurance that short-term interest rates will stay
near zero for a "considerable time" as they look more
confidently toward rate increases around the middle of next
year. (on.wsj.com/1vyzSZa)
* Many doctors evaluating medical devices for the Food and
Drug Administration have links to device makers the agency
doesn't disclose. (on.wsj.com/1yxMhi2)
* From Berlin to Madrid, from London to Paris, U.S.
technology companies are in a pitched battle with Europe's
sovereign states. It is a clash that pits governments against
the new tech titans, established industries against upstart
challengers, and freewheeling American business culture against
a more regulated European framework. (on.wsj.com/1udPUIy)
* The German tax code, which has helped build some of the
world's wealthiest business dynasties by generally exempting
corporate succession from inheritance tax, is under threat in
court on constitutional grounds. (on.wsj.com/1yxMBgI)
* Supreme Group BV, the former supplier of food and
beverages to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, agreed to pay $389
million in fines and damages after admitting it overcharged the
Pentagon for fresh food and bottled water. (on.wsj.com/1wu2RUY)
* The former director of operations at Bernard Madoff
Securities Llc was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. (on.wsj.com/1A92vQC)
