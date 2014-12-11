Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Starboard Value LP has built a roughly 6 percent stake in Staples Inc and increased its position in Office Depot Inc to about 10 percent, according to people familiar with the matter, moves that could increase pressure for a combination of the office-supply retailers. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)

* In a blow to the Justice Department's Wall Street crackdown, a federal appeals court, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, overturned two insider-trading convictions and ruled it is not always illegal to buy or sell stocks using inside information. (on.wsj.com/12x70cT)

* A top official at the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken the unusual step of saying Harvard University could be vulnerable to legal action from the agency or investors over a corporate governance project. (on.wsj.com/1Dezj0w)

* Standard Chartered Plc on Wednesday said it has created a new board committee to focus on financial crime, a move that follows the extension of a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities. (on.wsj.com/1zzeuch)

* Philadelphia's transit agency has sued Gilead Sciences Inc , accusing the company of "price-gouging" on the sale of its $1,000-per-pill hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, the latest salvo in a battle between health-care payers and the pharmaceutical industry over prices. (on.wsj.com/1vSvn0x)

* EBay Inc is considering a plan to eliminate thousands of jobs early next year as it prepares to split off its PayPal payments unit, according to people familiar with the company's thinking. (on.wsj.com/1BA9lmD) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)