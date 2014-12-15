Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
* Large parts of central Sydney were in lockdown after at
least one gunman took hostages in a cafe and placed an Islamic
flag in the window, sparking concerns a terrorist attack was
under way. (on.wsj.com/135etjz)
* Since bond titan Bill Gross bolted, aggressive maneuvers
by remaining Pimco executives have helped slow an investor
exodus, fend off hedge funds hoping to profit from the turmoil
and give Pimco more breathing room. (on.wsj.com/1xjmhM6)
* PetSmart Inc agreed to be bought by a group led
by BC Partners Inc for more than $8.2 billion, the largest
private-equity buyout in an otherwise lackluster year for such
deals. (on.wsj.com/1w8k44v)
* Facing potential shortages of airline pilots and dramatic
advances in automation, industry and government researchers have
begun the most serious look yet at the idea of enabling
jetliners to be flown by a single pilot. (on.wsj.com/1GnU6wN)
* Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc has invested 1.26
billion yuan ($203.7 million) in local home appliances maker
Midea Group Co Ltd, in a deal aimed at boosting its
presence in the market for Internet-connected home electronics.
(on.wsj.com/1wuA4hg)
* Document-management and data-storage company Recall
Holdings Ltd has rejected Iron Mountain Inc's
2.2 billion Australian dollar ($1.81 billion) takeover bid as
too low. (on.wsj.com/1BGPv6g)
* Sony Pictures has retained attorney David Boies in an
effort to stop news publications from using stolen documents
that have been leaked online. (on.wsj.com/1IRQdm0)
* American Airlines Group Inc plans to stick with
distance-based bonuses while competitors like Delta Airlines and
United Airlines are switching to fare-based bonuses. (on.wsj.com/1ssOlWo)
* A group of large money-management firms are valuing
SurveyMonkey at close to $2 billion in a new round of funding
that will help fuel the online questionnaire service's expansion
into corporate software, said a person familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1GGe58o)
* Bob Evans Farms Inc's longtime CEO resigned as
the firm's board stepped up a push to revamp the
restaurant-and-food company after an activist-led proxy fight.
(on.wsj.com/1uHaErf)
