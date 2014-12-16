BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc plans to push deeper into online commerce by enhancing its Google Shopping service with features that more directly challenge Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1uPkFDX)
* NBC is launching a live stream of its broadcast network, part of a broader effort at parent NBCUniversal to make more of its content available online via computers and mobile devices. (on.wsj.com/1BRMcMr)
* Two tech startups, Hortonworks Inc and New Relic Inc, have proposed to sell shares to the public at a 25 percent to 50 percent discount to the roughly $1 billion valuations that some venture-capital firms and big mutual funds paid earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1u7sqok)
* U.S. cattle exports have fallen by a third this year, hurting businesses from cattle haulers to the port in Wilmington, Delaware. (on.wsj.com/1BO72cJ)
* Repsol SA is preparing an US$8.3 billion bid for Talisman Energy Inc of Canada, a takeover that would roughly double the Spanish company's oil output. (on.wsj.com/1GpQYAC)
* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)
* U.S. manufacturing output climbed past its prerecession peak this fall, suggesting the American economy is on solid footing despite growing signs of weakness abroad. (on.wsj.com/1Gp6tZq)
* Riverbed Technology Inc agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $3.6 billion, following more than a year of pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp. (on.wsj.com/16ofvcG)
* The South Korean government said it plans to impose penalties on Korean Air Lines Co Ltd in response to a recent incident involving an executive who delayed a flight to eject a crew member in a protest at the way she was served macadamia nuts. (on.wsj.com/1sxXsuF)
* Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, which is controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has raised US$3.7 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering after pricing the deal near the high end of an indicative price range, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1wAIh3x)
* GT Advanced Technologies Inc has won bankruptcy court approval of a settlement with Apple Inc that wards off the threat of litigation over a failed effort to produce large quantities of scratch-and shatter-resistant smartphone screen materials. (on.wsj.com/16oLvND)
* Cement companies Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA cleared a major hurdle toward their planned $43 billion merger after antitrust authorities in Europe said the deal could go ahead, subject to significant asset sales across the region. (on.wsj.com/1wUO7P4) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
