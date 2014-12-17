Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jeb Bush will "actively explore the possibility of running for president" in 2016, according to an announcement the former Florida governor posted to his Facebook page. (on.wsj.com/1uRii2k)

* Sony Pictures executives were telling theaters they wouldn't object if theaters decided not to show its comedy "The Interview" after new terrorist threats surfaced on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. (on.wsj.com/1vXUABM)

* The failure of Sears Holdings's Mygofer strategy - where customers ordered from computers and picked up goods out back - shows the retailer's struggle to reinvent its stores. (on.wsj.com/1uRii2k)

* The plunging rouble, driven by sanctions and dropping oil prices, is reawakening fears of the kind of financial crises Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to put behind his country. (on.wsj.com/1GrPkym)

* U.S. prosecutors are close to a deal with Alstom that would require the French engineering giant to pay about $700 million, more than any past deal, to settle a foreign bribery probe. (on.wsj.com/1syMJKP)

* Ford Motor Co is cutting about 20 percent from the cost of swapping aluminum for steel in F-150 body panels by sorting, cleaning and returning scrap to the same mills that supply it with metal sheets. (on.wsj.com/1wJ9CiM)

* A jury ruled in favor of Apple Inc on Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit that accused the technology giant of violating antitrust laws by suppressing competition for its iPod music players. (on.wsj.com/1GOkM8v)

* Congress ended the year Tuesday night without extending a federal terrorism insurance program slated to expire later this month. With lawmakers from both chambers gone until January, the program is expected to lapse. (on.wsj.com/1BWLMnY)