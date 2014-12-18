Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sony Pictures canceled its planned release of "The
Interview" after hackers threatened violence against theaters
that played the film, as U.S. officials concluded that North
Korea was behind the broad cyberattack on the company. (on.wsj.com/1zyaZll)
* Damaging revelations emerging from the computer assault on
Sony Corp are playing like a horror movie in America's
executive suites, prompting companies to review security
measures and reconsider what is said in an email. (on.wsj.com/1wjOuRt)
* Fresh off a failed takeover bid that would have lowered
its taxes and diversified its product lineup, drugmaker AbbVie
Inc is hoping for regulatory approval of its first
significant new product in a decade: a multidrug regimen for the
liver disease hepatitis C. (on.wsj.com/1DQ2Kqc)
* The European Union is considering Uber's latest legal
maneuver to block a new French law that could upend how the
company operates. (on.wsj.com/1AJyhEa)
* The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is pushing a
major overhaul of the U.S. stock market aimed at helping
exchanges reclaim their role at the center of trading. (on.wsj.com/13capyb)
* Oracle Corp's revenue rose 3 percent during the
quarter ended in November, the first one with co-chief
executives Safra Catz and Mark Hurd at the helm. (on.wsj.com/1J4sQG4)
* Business leaders warned of disruptions in the insurance
and commercial real-estate markets after Congress adjourned
without extending the federal government's terrorism insurance
program. (on.wsj.com/1J6dFvO)
* A batch of leaked emails involving a Snapchat board member
show the startup's rapid rise to be the work of Evan Spiegel,
the company's 24-year-old co-founder and chief executive with a
distaste for Silicon Valley and its conventions. (on.wsj.com/1x1evqz)
* The White House's move to normalize ties with Cuba could
give U.S. companies access to a market that's been largely
off-limits for more than a half century but has less commercial
allure than it once did. (on.wsj.com/1w1g94u)
* Australia's most populous state New South Wales, said it
will go ahead with the partial privatization of its electricity
network, as it attempts to raise 20 billion Australian dollars
($16.26 billion) to spend on new infrastructure such as roads.
(on.wsj.com/13e9v4b)
* A U.S. District Court rejected Brazilian mining company
Vale SA's bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it
conspired with Israeli billionaire Benjamin Steinmetz to take a
West African mine away from rival Rio Tinto Plc. (on.wsj.com/1zyiLM6)
* Italian fashion firm Roberto Cavalli SpA and
private-equity fund Clessidra SGR said they have entered
exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in the Cavalli group to
the fund. (on.wsj.com/1sI3R6J)
* China's Ministry of Agriculture approved a controversial
biotech corn product that has been blamed for the collapse of
U.S. corn exports to the big Asian market. (on.wsj.com/1wH7RDS)
($1 = 1.2297 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)