Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ripples from Sony Pictures' decision not to release its controversial comedy "The Interview" immediately reached other entertainment projects in the works as producers and studios sought to distance themselves from productions involving North Korea. (on.wsj.com/1xtc4g3)

* If the Obama administration's move to normalize ties with Cuba does lead to an end to the U.S. embargo, it could reignite battles over the U.S. rights to sell two of the island's most prized exports: cigars and rum. (on.wsj.com/13FSjFJ)

* Car makers are not pulling out of Russia yet, but they are growing increasingly nervous and moving to control the damage from plunging consumer demand and exposure to Russia's swooning currency. (on.wsj.com/1AlBM5G)

* Deezer, the French music streaming service, has appointed a new boss as it prepares for a full-scale launch in the already crowded U.S. market. (on.wsj.com/1C6d2R5)

* Madison Square Garden Co, which said in October that it would explore separating its entertainment businesses from its media and sports operations, added on Thursday that it would consider breaking up further. (on.wsj.com/1wRAPQh)

* Computer-services company Atos will buy Xerox's information technology outsourcing business for $1.05 billion in cash, a deal that would bolster the French company's position in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1AlCyQa)

* Luxembourg agreed Thursday to share with the European Commission information on tax deals secured by multinational companies with operations in the small nation. (on.wsj.com/1DQYVRq)

* RadioShack Corp said its head of marketing is leaving the company, the second top level executive departure in the middle of its all-important holiday sales drive, as the electronics chain tries to stave off bankruptcy. (on.wsj.com/1AlCAHY)

* Liberty Media Corp's CommerceHub is set to announce it has agreed to acquire e-commerce advisory firm Mercent as it seeks to broaden its clients' reach online, particularly through Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc . (on.wsj.com/1x3VjbL)

* American Apparel Inc has been approached by Irving Place Capital about a possible takeover, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1sMC70C)

* Unilever Plc on Thursday said it was withdrawing a high-profile lawsuit it filed against a California food startup over the marketing of mayonnaise. (on.wsj.com/1GwXqpz)

* Hulu has won the rights to a large trove of FX Networks shows like "The Strain" and "Tyrant" in a deal designed to minimize the damage many media executives fear streaming services are wreaking on traditional cable TV. (on.wsj.com/1w4B6vv)

(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)