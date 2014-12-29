Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Hillary Clinton's allies say she can bring white,
working-class voters back to the Democrats if she runs in 2016,
but many voters in Arkansas sound leery of the state's former
first lady.
* Search teams scoured waters off Indonesia's coast Monday
after an AirAsia jetliner with 162 people on board
vanished in a thicket of storm clouds the day before, kindling
much of the same fear as the disappearance of Malaysia's Flight
370 only months earlier.
* Regulators around the country are taking steps to patch a
loophole that allows brokers who have been barred from the
securities industry to sell insurance and other financial
products.
* Facing pressure from investors and heightened scrutiny
from federal regulators, some of the largest private-equity
firms are giving up their claim to fees that generated hundreds
of millions of dollars for them over the years.
* "The Interview" has been streamed or downloaded more than
two million times since it became available last Wednesday, Sony
Pictures said Sunday, boasting of high demand for the
controversial comedy, which was released simultaneously online
and in a few hundred theaters.
